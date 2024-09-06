Katie Gaudreau Reflects on 'Split Second' She Found Out About Johnny and Matthew's Deaths

"Right in the middle of getting ready for the best day of my life the unthinkable happens that will change my life forever," recalled Katie

Katie Gaudreau/Instagram Katie Gaudreau poses with brothers Matthew and Johnny

Katie Gaudreau, who was supposed to get married a day after her brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were killed in a bike accident, is reflecting on the moment she found out about the tragedy.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, Johnny, a Columbus Blue Jackets hockey player, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, were biking in Oldmans Township, N.J., near their hometown of Salem County. They were in town to serve as groomsmen in their sister's wedding, which was set for Aug. 30.

The New Jersey State Police told PEOPLE that Sean M. Higgins, 43, fatally struck them as he attempted to pass another vehicle. Higgins, who was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, was arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto.

His detention hearing on Thursday, Sept. 5, was rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 13, as the prosecution and defense sought more time to file exhibits and legal briefs, per NJ.com.

Katie' recalled finding out about her brother's death in the middle of wedding planning in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"That day. Right in the middle of getting ready for the best day of my life the unthinkable happens that will change my life forever. I remember a week ago being in the hotel sitting with family and texting [my fiancé] Devin [Joyce] about how we forgot to practice our dip," she wrote next to sweet childhood photos.

Johnny Gaudreau/Instagram Johnny and Matthew pictured with their dad Guy, mom Jane and sister Katie

"To think that was our biggest worry at this moment when in just a split second, and a phone call later, our lives would forever change," her post continued. "Remember to tell your people you love them. I would do anything to tell my big brothers I love them one more time."

Katie previously shared that her brothers loved her fiancé "more than he will ever know" while resharing a tribute post from Joyce on Instagram.

"They were so excited for us to get married. When the day comes they are going to be dancing and celebrating more than anyone," she wrote in an Instagram Stories message on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Richard T Gagnon/Getty Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau

Joyce's post included a touching message dedicated to the two brothers.

“They say when you find the one, you’re not just marrying them but their family too. I know I never said it but I loved you guys so much. I’m so lucky to have called you two my brothers for as long as I did. There is not a second that will go by I will not look at Katie and see both of you," he wrote.

"I promise to take the absolute best care of your little sister and I know when the day comes you will be with us on that day," added Joyce.

