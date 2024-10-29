Katie Holmes 2024 CFDA Awards Dress Might Be Better from the Back — See It from All Angles!

The star turned to the team at Carolina Herrera for her vibrant — and sexy! — look at the annual fashion event

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Katie Holmes attends the 2024 CFDA Awards in New York City.

Katie Holmes brought some bold color to the carpet at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City.

The actress, 45, attended the Oct. 28 event alongside Carolina Herrera Creative Director Wes Gordon wearing a vibrant look from the label's spring/summer 2025 collection.

Holmes selected a pink-and-red long sleeve column gown with cut outs and a black bow back detail from the Spring Summer 2025 collection.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

The look was completed with a Carolina Herrera black patent "postcard clutch," and matching gemstone earrings. As for her glam kept it rosy with flushed cheeks and a pink lip teamed with a effortless updo.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Katie Holmes attends the 2024 CFDA Awards.

This isn’t the first time Holmes has looked glamorous on the red carpet this month.

On Oct. 10, the actress dazzled in a classy, all-black ensemble on the opening night of her Broadway show Our Town. She paired a mock-neck silky black long-sleeve blouse with a matching maxi skirt, both from Heirlome.

The Broadway star added a little sparkle to the outfit with jewelry from REZA, including white gold chandelier earrings with multicolored sapphires (the REZA Swirl Earrings) and the REZA Facette Ring to match.

She also snuck in a colorful gold detail on the pointed toe of her black shoes.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage Zoey Deutch (left) and Katie Holmes at the opening night of 'Our Town' in New York City on Oct. 10.

Holmes has been keeping it classy and casual backstage at the Broadway production. She layered a v-neck sweater over a white button-down in a family photo she shared on her Instagram on Oct. 11.

The Dawson’s Creek actress has also been stepping out in New York City in more casual, chic attire this fall.

Earlier this month, the actress stayed cozy in an oversize gray sweater over a button-up shirt, styled with light blue jeans and a woven leather tote bag.

She went for a walk in New York City on Sept. 23 in a light green quilted puffer jacket with a hot-pink fuzzy collar. The oversize coat also featured olive-colored seams and a button placket. She paired it with wide-leg jeans.

Sara Jaye/WireImage Katie Holmes out for a walk in New York City on Sept. 23

For the ultimate casual look, Holmes also held a Lands’ End medium five-pocket canvas tote bag in the color Heritage Red embroidered with her initials, KH for an outing.

She wore her nose ring and a casual makeup look with her hair down and tucked behind her ears.

