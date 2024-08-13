Katie Holmes Explains Why She’s ‘Adamant’ About Not Letting Hollywood ‘Dictate’ What She Wears

Holmes, who's gone viral for many of her off-duty looks, recently debuted a collaboration with A.P.C.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes is a red carpet mainstay, a front row fixture and the Internet’s contemporary fashion queen. What’s her secret, you may ask? Doing style on her own terms.

In a new interview with Town & Country published on Aug. 13, the actress talked how she's handling the growing attention on actors and their outfits.

“Fashion is really big, and it didn’t used to be. As an actor, you weren’t necessarily photographed all the time on the street. It’s different now, and it’s flattering, but it doesn’t change how I live or dress,” the Captivated star, 45, told the outlet.

She doubled down on her philosophy, adding: “I’m adamant about having a life and not letting this industry dictate decisions as simple as what I wear or as complicated as what I do. You don’t want to be afraid of anything, right?”

Ruven Afanador Katie Holmes for Town & Country

Holmes’ openness to wear whatever she wants (including a Khaite cashmere bra to hail a New York City taxi — you know the look) led her to a fashion collaboration with A.P.C.

Back in June, the French luxury apparel and accessories brand and Dawson’s Creek alum launched a collection of goods born out of a sophisticated, simplistic but abundantly chic aesthetic.

"I did approach this collection with the idea of it being a complete wardrobe," Holmes said in a press release at the time. "One can mix and match the pieces to create many different looks that suit one’s individual style. There are day looks and night looks. Professional and playful. Suits, skirts, jeans, flats, heels, jackets."

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images Katie Holmes rocks a nose ring with a cowl neck dress at the 2024 Roundabout Theatre Company's Gala

The most unique piece was not a piece of clothing (although Holmes might argue otherwise as she posed topless with it wrapped around her body) but a piece of home decor, specifically a $795 quilt designed by her mom.

"My mom has made me many quilts, all of my siblings and [her] grandkids. And there’s a difference when you’re sleeping under your mother’s work,” she told the Washington Post in a June 1 interview.



