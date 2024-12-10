Katie Holmes Gives Rare Glimpse of Her Glittering Christmas Decorations: ‘My Favorite Time of Year’

The actress, who currently stars in 'Our Town' on Broadway, brought some holiday cheer to her NYC home after recently becoming an empty nester

Katie Holmes is getting in the holiday spirit!

On Monday, Dec. 9, the actress, 45, shared a few snaps on Instagram of her festive decor with a cheery message.

“My favorite time of the year….Happy Holiday Season,” Holmes captioned the post.

A black-and-white photo posted to her Feed showed a close-up of two glittering deer, the smaller of which featured a set of impressive antlers.

In her Instagram Stories that same day, Holmes posted a picture of a pair of decorative green and red elf shoes beside a stack of books. A large evergreen wreath hangs on the window above.

She captioned the Stories post with a simple Christmas tree emoji.

The books might hint that Holmes is preparing for some holiday baking, as all of the titles are related to cooking. Richard Hart Bread: Intuitive Sourdough Baking by Richard Hart, The Cake Bible by Rose Levy Beranbaum and Bright Cooking by Camille Becerra are a few of the cookbooks shown.

Katie Holmes/Instagram Katie Holmes shares photo of holiday decor on her Instagram Stories

Holmes is currently starring in the Broadway revival of Our Town at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City for its limited engagement that ends on Jan. 19, 2025.

The production also stars Jim Parsons and Zoey Deutch, and is directed by Kenny Leon.

In November, the Manhattanite discussed her role while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the episode, she recalled once forgetting her lines on stage.

Holmes said she has a pre-show ritual that involves her reviewing all of her lines multiple times before a performance.

"One time I didn’t do it, and I was in the middle of a scene and I just said the whole line except the last word, and I couldn’t remember it," Holmes said.

"I made something up but it didn’t make sense," the actress continued. "And then I got so red because Jim Parsons, who’s delightful, he’s onstage most of the time because he’s the stage manager. And so I’m like, ‘Oh my God. Jim knows. He’s watching. And Ephraim [Sykes] knows because I was saying it to him, and then Richard Thomas. Oh God.'



Holmes is also experiencing a shift in her personal life as she adjusts to being an empty nester.

While speaking to Town & Country for their September 2024 issue, the Dawson's Creek alum gave some rare comments about her daughter Suri, 18, heading to college after graduating from her New York City high school in June.

The mother-of-one, who has tried to keep her daughter out of the spotlight over the years, told the outlet, "I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy."

"I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that,” Holmes added.

