Katie Holmes Has a 'Mini “Dawson's Creek” Reunion' with Former Costar Nina Repeta

"Thank you Nina for coming to see @ourtownbroadway," Holmes captioned a photo of herself and her former 'Dawson's Creek' big sister at the first 'Our Town' Broadway preview

Katie Holmes/Instagram Katie Holmes and Nina Repeta on Sept. 17, 2024

Katie Holmes had a very special visitor at the opening preview night of her new Broadway show!

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the actress' former Dawson's Creek costar Nina Repeta was in attendance at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City as Holmes, 45, debuted her play Our Town for audiences.

Holmes posted a sweet black-and-white photo of herself with Repeta, who played her character Joey Potter's big sister/guardian Bessie Potter, on the hit WB teen drama. Holmes and Repeta, 57, posed with their arms around one another and smiled for the camera.

"Thank you Nina for coming to see @ourtownbroadway. A mini dawson's creek reunion," Holmes wrote atop the snapshot on her Instagram Stories, adding a red heart emoji.

Holmes then went on to share a post from a fan account that featured photos of her and Repeta in the pilot episode of the show, then a poignant déjà vu moment later in the series.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Katie Holmes/Instagram Katie Holmes and Nina Repeta on Sept. 17, 2024

Related: The Cast of 'Dawson's Creek': Where Are They Now?

The happy reunion comes not long after tragedy hit the Dawson's Creek family in the form of the death of Obi Ndefo, who played Bodie Wells, the partner of Repeta's character and de facto older brother/supplementary guardian for Joey.

Nkem Ndefo, Obi's sister, announced his death in a Facebook post on Saturday, Aug. 31, writing, "Heartbroken at the loss of my younger brother and knowing he’s finally at peace."

The following day, Holmes shared a tribute to the late actor, who was 51 at the time of his death, on her Instagram Stories, alongside a screenshot of a Reel posted by her Dawson's Creek costar Mary-Margaret Humes on Instagram.

"He was wonderful to work with and such a kind man. I send prayers and grace to his family. Rest in Peace," Holmes wrote underneath a screenshotted photo of Humes, 70, and Obi, including a heart emoji.



The WB;Getty Obi Ndefo on Dawson's Creek; Katie Holmes

Related: Katie Holmes Posts Polaroids with Zoey Deutch from Our Town Broadway Rehearsals: 'Having a Great Time'

Holmes returns to Broadway for the first time in over a decade with Our Town, having made her debut on the Great White Way in the 2008 revival of All My Sons and last trod the boards in 2012's Dead Accounts.

The Pieces of April actress portrays Mrs. Webb in the play opposite Tony and Emmy winner Richard Thomas as Mr. Webb, while Zoey Deutch fills out the family as Emily Webb. A whopping 28 actors star in the drama, led by Emmy winner Jim Parsons as the "stage manager" narrator.

Parsons, 51, last appeared in Mother Play, which ran from April 25 to June 16. It was nominated for four Tonys, including best play and best featured actor in a play for the Big Bang Theory alum.

Tickets for Our Town, playing at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City, are now on sale on Telecharge.com.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.