Katie Holmes 'wasn't aware' of Dawson's Creek group chat

The 45-year-old actress has said she keeps in touch with her former Dawson's Creek co-stars, but "wasn't aware" there was a group chat. Katie, who played Joey Potter in the show, told The Times in a recent interview, "All of us text every now and then, but I wasn't aware of the WhatsApp (group).” "But you know what? I'm really bad at WhatsApp. I never check it because it's a little too much.” The First Daughter actress' comments come after Joshua Jackson, who played Pacey Witter in the show, shared details of the group chat in an interview with The Times in April 2023.