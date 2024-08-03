Katie Ledecky makes Olympics history with ninth gold medal in swimming

Katie Ledecky has won her ninth Olympic gold medal to equal the all-time women’s record and defend her 800m freestyle title ahead of Ariarne Titmus.

The American swimmer won the event for the fourth consecutive time at the Olympics to earn a share of the record held for 60 years by gymnast Larisa Latynina of the former Soviet Union.

Ledecky extended her dominance in the 800m freestyle as the world record holder edged ahead of Australian rival Titmus for her 14th Olympic medal overall.

Ledecky went into the final holding the 29 fastest times in history in the 800m freestyle but Titmus stuck with her as they separated themselves from the rest of the field.

But Ledecky found an extra gear as her USA team-mate Paige Madden joined the battle for the medal position and the American held her advantage to reach the wall over a second ahead of Titmus.

The 27-year-old becomes just the sixth Olympian to win a fourth consecutive gold in an individual event, having first won gold at London 2012 aged 15. Ledecky retained her title in at Rio 2016 and in Tokyo five years later.

Ledecky had already become the most successful American woman in Olympics history and took home her fourth medal of the Games following gold in the 1500m free, silver in the women’s 4x200m relay and bronze in the 400m freestyle.

She could take the record outright on home soil in 2028, when the Olympics will be held in LA. Ledecky will be 31 and could feature at a fifth Games.

Latynina, who represented the Soviet Union, holds the women’s record for the most Olympic medals and won a total of 18 between 1956 and 1964.

Simone Biles won her third gold medal of Paris 2024 earlier on Saturday and seventh Olympic gold overall. The American superstar has two more events and could join Ledecky and Latynina on nine gold medals by the end of the Games.

