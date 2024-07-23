Katie Piper admits her kids 'troll' her over children's books

The Loose Women star has had some harsh criticism from her own children.

Katie Piper says her children are harsh critics of her work. (Getty Images)

Katie Piper has said the harshest critics of her kids' books are her own daughters - calling them "my trolls".

The Loose Women star has published a number of books about her own experiences and positive mental attitude, but when she started writing for children, her kids didn't hold back in their views on her work which they labelled "boring".

Piper spoke to This Morning about how the picture books were a "team effort" with her daughters and shared some of her concerns about keeping them safe online.

Katie Piper's fans have taken much comfort and inspiration from her books for adults on staying positive during life's tough times, so the presenter was keen to offer something for children, too.

But Piper told This Morning that her own daughters, aged 10 and six, were her harshest critics when it came to her children's books - even admitting that they are "like my trolls".

Asked by host Alison Hammond whether she was planning on writing more children's books, Piper replied: "I hope so because I've always written adult books and my messaging has always been about affirmations, positivity, mindset.

"As I became a mum, I wanted to get that message across to my kids, but it turns out a 300-word book isn't that interesting to a 10-year-old and a six-year-old. So having a picture book with illustrations and texts was a way to get that conversation going with them."

Hammond asked: "Are they like your editors for your books, are they your biggest critics?"

Laughing, Piper admitted: "I mean, they're like my trolls. They see the first edit and they're like, 'boring, don't like it'. They're like consultants, it is good getting them involved early on and showing them different jobs that women can have.

"So they're like my editors, my copywriters, my sketchers, so it's a team effort."

Katie Piper also shared her worries over children's internet safety. (WireImage)

Piper also spoke about her horror at discovering someone had tried to groom her 10-year-old daughter online and her work with online safety campaign Internet Matters.

She said: "I thought I was quite savvy because I use social media all the time and I consider myself young at 40, so I thought I was safeguarding her.

"She was on an online game where I'd disabled the online chat feature and another player commented on her score and congratulated her.

"They had the username of a YouTuber she loved. She's only 10 so she got really excited because she was talking to one of her heroes, but the conversation quickly escalated and it was actually an adult."

Will Bayley became the latest former Strictly Come Dancing contestant to weigh in on the show's duty of care when he spoke to This Morning about his own experiences.

Paralympic table tennis star Bayley was forced to quit the 2019 series over a serious injury sustained in training, and hit back at the backlash he has had from some Strictly fans after complaining that more could be done to safeguard disabled dancers.

Watch: Will Bayley hits back at 'woke' backlash over Strictly complaints

Talking to This Morning about the extra care he would like to see in place for disabled Strictly contestants, Bayley said: "I'm scared to say it because I sound woke, some people say, but I mean Jesus if you can't say that then I don't know what you can say."

He continued: "I'm not bringing this up now, I've written to the BBC. People say I'm joining the bandwagon, I've had loads of people like Strictly supporters saying you're disgusting for joining this bandwagon.

"I've said this for years but because there are other things coming out, people are starting to listen to what I've got to say for the first time."

