Katie Price appears in court for bankruptcy hearing after Heathrow Airport arrest

Katie Price appeared in court to answer questions over her finances after she was warned she would be arrested if she did not attend the hearing.

It follows her arrest at Heathrow Airport earlier in August after a warrant was issued when she failed to attend an earlier court date.

After arriving in a black cab, Ms Price, wearing all black and sunglasses and accompanied by another woman, did not speak to reporters as she entered the Rolls Building.

The hearing before Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Nicholas Briggs started at 10.30am, with Ms Price’s lawyer asking for an adjournment.

Katie Price appeared before a judge at the Rolls Building (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

As she entered the courtroom, the former I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here star smiled and asked the public gallery: “You alright there guys?”

Also in attendance is her former husband Alex Reid, who cut a casual figure in pink shorts, having previously attended her other bankruptcy hearings.

The former glamour model was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March this year, due to an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000.

Katie Price arriving at the Rolls Building, London, to face questions over her finances at a public examination in court on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

In February, a judge ordered Ms Price to pay 40% of her income from adult entertainment site OnlyFans into a bank account chosen by the trustee to pay off her debts.

She has also been ordered to deliver six of her vehicles, including her personalised pink Range Rover, to the trustee to help pay off money owed.

On Tuesday, her lawyer Bertie Boer-Roberts asked for the case to be heard in private, citing Ms Price’s “mental well-being” and the impact of extreme media scrutiny.

He described it as a “complex matter with a long history” and said Ms Price was prepared to co-operate fully with the trustees. He added all relevant documents had been handed over.

The court heard that Mr Boer-Roberts had been instructed less than 24 hours before the hearing.

Insisting that date be set for an interview, Judge Briggs said: “This personal examination will be hovering over her head like a Sword of Damacles for a very long time.”

Adjourning the case, Ms Price agreed to attend a private interview on 24 September, with a provisional personal examination scheduled for 11 February provided that the trustees further information.

Barrister Darragh Connell, representing the trustee, previously told the court that Ms Price previously reached a voluntary agreement over her debts, but had failed to pay the agreed figures.

Last week, the barrister said that “while some progress has been made”, investigations were ongoing as to how TikTok could comply with the order, and instead asked the court for a hold to be put on Price’s two “wallets” through which she is paid money from the platform.

Lauren Kreamer, representing TikTok, previously said in written submissions that the platform had paid Ms Price £84,000 for a three-month “agreement” in which she would “create e-commerce content for use by TikTok in its campaigns”, which had now ended.

