Katie Price's rollercoaster year from finding love to Mucky Mansion

Katie Price is celebrating her 46th birthday on Wednesday.

The former glamour model has had a tough year at times but she remains positive and upbeat thanks to her blossoming romance with JJ Slater, who shot to fame on Married At First Sight.

Plus, Price has her latest book This Is Me coming out in July. The author promised that it was her most authentic and intimate take on her life. She explained on social media: "This is by far the most intimate look into my life to date, celebrating 30 years in the spotlight. I’m finally telling the FULL story behind the headlines and I’m not holding back. It’s been a journey, and I can’t wait for you all to read it. Thank you all for your support."

This year has been packed with drama from the Mucky Mansion eviction rumours to being made bankrupt for a second time. We take a look at a snapshot of Price's past year...

Mucky Mansion eviction rumours

The Mucky Mansion has weathered a number of scandals from rats to break ins. Over the years, Price's house has become famous in its own right. It has plenty of history with Price as she has lived there for 10 years since she first purchased the property in Horsham, West Sussex for £1.3m in 2014.

It has been reported Price will be evicted from her home on May 29 after reportedly being served with notice in April. Price's representatives told Yahoo that they have no comment on the reports.

Previously, the TV star rubbished the claims saying her house wasn't being "repossessed". She told her sister on The Katie Price Show podcast: "My house isn’t being repossessed, I’m not being evicted and I’m not moving into a caravan, although if I had to live in a caravan, you know what the travellers have, I would love that."

Instead, Price said she had an announcement of her own to make on May 28. She added: "I’ll also have another announcement to make on the 28th, bring it on sunshine."

Katie Price and JJ Slater's romance

Katie Price and her boyfriend JJ Slater. (Getty)

It's no secret that it has been a rollercoaster of a year and Price has fallen in love again. Their romance has been the talk of the showbiz world for about six months, although Price has hinted they had been seeing each other for longer than this. There were even reports Price was considering moving out of the Mucky Mansion to move in with Slater.

As their romance continues to heats up, Slater said marriage could be on the cards too. He told The Daily Mail: "'It would have been ideal on Married At First Sight if I was at the altar and I turned around and it was Kate walking down. It would have saved a lot of time."

It is love, Slater revealed. He added: "We have said the L word. The thing is we get on so well and have so much fun together. All I really want to do is make sure Kate is happy, support her, and be there for her, her being happy means I'm doing something right.

"We are both adults and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't see a future with them. So, that's how I see it... We aren't together to waste each other's time... We are adults so of course, I see a future with her."

Price's love life has played out in the spotlight alongside her reality TV and glamour modelling career. Previously she has been engaged eight times before. Her engagements to Warren Furman, Scott Sullivan, Leandro Penna, Kris Boyson and Carl Woods didn't work out. Price has married three times - first to Peter Andre, then Alex Reid and finally Kieran Hayler. Could this be the year Price considers walking down the aisle for the fourth time?

Bankrupt second time

Katie Price was declared bankrupt again. (Getty)

This year Price was declared bankrupt again. It marked five years since she was first declared bankrupt in 2019. Bankruptcy is the legal process where a person or business cannot afford to pay back the debts that have been racking up.

This time round the I'm A Celeb star owes £761,994.05 to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), a court has been told. Once upon a time in showbiz, she was the queen of reality TV with a fortune said to be worth about £40million.

Having been married and divorced three times during her time in the spotlight, Price claimed without men in her life she wouldn't have run into money trouble. She said on podcast How To Fail With Elizabeth Day in March: "If men had not been in my life, I wouldn't be in the bankruptcy that I've been in."

Admittedly Price said she would prefer to go to prison to clear her debts if it was possible. In October, she told The Guardian: "If I could go to jail to clear all this, I would, because it’s driving me nuts."

Driving fines

Price was hit with a £880 fine after she was found guilty of driving without a licence or insurance when she was recognised by a police officer.

The court heard Price had a number of motoring offence convictions that included driving while disqualified in 2019 and 2021. Once the TV star was banned from getting behind the wheel of a car for two years after she crashed her BMW in September 2021.

