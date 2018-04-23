Katie Price blasted for quitting London Marathon 9 miles in for an ice-cream

Katie Price has come under fire over her efforts in this year’s London Marathon.

The Loose Women presenter has been accused of not training properly for the marathon after she pulled out of it just 9.3 miles into the annual race that spans 26.2 miles from start to finish.

She was reportedly seen stopping off for an ice-cream and was hard to miss, sporting two huge fancy dress lungs either side of her to raise awareness (and money) for the British Lung Foundation.

Katie poses for a photo ahead of participating in The Virgin London Marathon on April 22, 2018. (Getty) More

Price, 39, said she was forced to pull out of the annual charity race due to her heavy costume and a knee injury that prevented her from getting any further.

Her mum, Amy, who has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, saying that she still felt proud of her daughter in the aftermath of her pulling out.

I’d just like to say how proud I am of my daughter, Katie, for doing the marathon. She may not have completed it but she’s brought so much awareness for the British Lung Foundation.’