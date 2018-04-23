Katie Price blasted for quitting London Marathon 9 miles in for an ice-cream
Katie Price has come under fire over her efforts in this year’s London Marathon.
The Loose Women presenter has been accused of not training properly for the marathon after she pulled out of it just 9.3 miles into the annual race that spans 26.2 miles from start to finish.
She was reportedly seen stopping off for an ice-cream and was hard to miss, sporting two huge fancy dress lungs either side of her to raise awareness (and money) for the British Lung Foundation.
Price, 39, said she was forced to pull out of the annual charity race due to her heavy costume and a knee injury that prevented her from getting any further.
Her mum, Amy, who has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, saying that she still felt proud of her daughter in the aftermath of her pulling out.
I’d just like to say how proud I am of my daughter, Katie, for doing the marathon. She may not have completed it but she’s brought so much awareness for the British Lung Foundation.’
Price hit back at her critics, saying she did train and it was unfortunate that she had to quit due to injury. On Instagram, she posted the video of her and her mum, with the caption: ‘I did train for the run, tried my best in a heavy outfit and if my mummy is proud that’s what matters to me.’
Twitter were not quite as understanding, accusing the model of not putting the effort in and taking the place of someone more worthy.
@KatiePrice u made a mockery of the #londonmarathon yesterday. Why go 2 all the trouble just to give up after 10k that’s 6 bloody miles. I feel sorry for the #britishlungfoundation just another publicity stunt. £2160 I hope u do right, put your hand in your pocket & double it.
— Lou (@louabell1982) April 23, 2018
@KatiePrice pic.twitter.com/hc3mesXCp0
— Matt Ware (@Matthew_Ware_II) April 23, 2018
#MondayMotivation like Pablo here, if you follow his simple training program, you too could achieve the same distance that Katie Price did In the london marathon. #gogetter #jokes #wasteaspace pic.twitter.com/zPKjCiIWS1
— Hattie B (@thebails27) April 23, 2018
Kids take no advice off @KatiePrice advocating failure!! Always be top dog!! #LondonMararthon
— Rob Taylor (@bobwhufc20) April 23, 2018
But there were still some that supported her and, despite all the negativity, congratulated her efforts.
Dear @KatiePrice no matter what people say, you had the guts to actually take on the challenge of the #LondonMarathon and managed to raise a decent amount of money for your chosen charity. Well done. That’s what really matters.
— Marcus Roberts (@MarcusRobertsTV) April 23, 2018
The star actually raised over £2,000 and even though she did not finish the marathon, did play in a part in raising both money and awareness for the disease.
