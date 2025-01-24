Katie Price shares health update after undergoing checks on her lungs
Katie Price shares health update after undergoing checks on her lungs
Katie Price shares health update after undergoing checks on her lungs
"I’m ending my lease two months early. When the Tesla rep asked why I’m not considering another Tesla, I said I’m sick of being associated with Elon."
President Trump’s pre-inauguration candlelight dinner for wealthy donors took a turn for the chaotic due to last-minute placecard swapping, according to a report. Attendees told CBS News that the Washington, D.C. event—which was oversold even though a donation of at least $250,000 was required to get a pair of tickets—was also blighted by long lines outside that left the uber-rich invitees waiting in 30-degree temperatures for up to 90 minutes. “It was a clusterf---,” one guest said. One attende
Trace's Instagram post came two days after his dad received criticism for his performance at President Donald Trump's inaugural festivities on Jan. 20
Kimberly Guilfoyle “kept a watchful eye” on ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. and his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, while the trio brushed shoulders at events around the inauguration, an insider has revealed. Trump Jr. publicly revealed the end of his relationship with Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, by holding hands with Anderson, a model and Palm Beach socialite, but a source told People that there were no emotional fireworks when they all attended the festivities surrounding Donald Trump’s sw
The "Tonight Show" host zinged the president on a more personal level for his Capitol riot clemency act.
The “Late Show” host found something to laugh about on the right-wing cable TV network.
"If anybody out there would like to start a GoFundMe for the Staten Island Ferry, please be my guest," the Marvel star said
Ricky Gervais has shared his sadness following the death of one of his After Life co-stars
"I watched Kim’s mouth continue to move while my stomach turned to jelly. Oh no."
Rupert Murdoch ended a five-year battle with Prince Harry with a dramatic apology Wednesday for illegally intruding into his life for years—and made a “massive” settlement with the British royal to end an explosive court case. The Fox News tycoon’s British newspaper group issued a “full and unequivocal” apology for the “serious intrusion by The Sun into his private life... including the unlawful gathering” of information about him. But the apology did not say anything directly about Harry’s expl
The former couple's youngest daughter, Lola, 19, opened up about her "severe" mental health struggles in a candid Instagram post
Dynasty star Joan Collins, 91, looked flawless on Wednesday as she holidayed in Mexico with her husband Percy Gibson. See stunning beach photos…
The actress thanked fans for checking in with her as she provided an update on her home and family's safety amid the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires
'The Tonight Show' host Johnny Carson was married four times before his 2005 death
There's no such thing as too much lasagna.
'The Hills' alums lost their home to the devastating fire on Jan. 8
The singer blitzed the winter breeze in Akris - see photos
Prince William spent a day in Toxteth, Liverpool and during a chat with a group of children at the Tiber Young People's Steering Group, where he spoke of a challenge he'd set his youngest son
The Anatomy of a Scandal actress and style icon stunned in an icy strapless piece - see photos
Benedict Cumberbatch revealed during an interview for Variety’s Sundance cover that his immediate reaction to the news that Robert Downey Jr. was returning to Marvel as the villainous Doctor Doom was complete and utter shock. After all, Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange shared many scenes with Downey’s Iron Man in films like “Avengers: Endgame.” Downey’s surprise Doctor …