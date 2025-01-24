Katie Price shares health update after undergoing checks on her lungs

The Daily Beast

President Trump’s pre-inauguration candlelight dinner for wealthy donors took a turn for the chaotic due to last-minute placecard swapping, according to a report. Attendees told CBS News that the Washington, D.C. event—which was oversold even though a donation of at least $250,000 was required to get a pair of tickets—was also blighted by long lines outside that left the uber-rich invitees waiting in 30-degree temperatures for up to 90 minutes. “It was a clusterf---,” one guest said. One attende