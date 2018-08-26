Katie Vincent, Laurence Vincent-Lapointe win gold at Canoe Sprint worlds

Canada's Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent-Lapointe continued their medal haul on the final day of competition at the Canoe Sprint world championships in Montemor-o-Velho, Portugal, on Sunday.

Click on the video player below to watch Canada defend its title:

The Canadian duo successfully defended their title in the women's C2 500-metre event, capturing gold in one minute 56.395 seconds, more than two seconds ahead of their closest competitor.

Hungary's Virág Balla and Kincso Takács picked up silver (1:58.632) while Belarus' Nadzeya Makarchanka and Volha Klimava rounded out the podium (2:00.485).

Vincent-Lapointe wasn't finished as she would later add another gold medal in the women's C1 5000. The Trois-Rivières, Que., native finished the race in a time of 27:43.020 ahead of Germany's Annika Loske by nearly 10 seconds. Chile's Maria Mailliard took home bronze with a time of 27:59.547.

Click on the video player to watch Vincent-Lapointe add to her tally:

The win gave Vincent-Lapointe her third gold medal of this year's world championships while Vincent leaves with three medals overall.