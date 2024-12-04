K'atl'odeeche First Nation set to usher in change with upcoming election

A file photo of April Martel, the chief of Kátł'odeeche First Nation in the N.W.T. Martel has served as chief for 6 years and is not running in next week's election. Three people are running to succeed her. (Juanita Taylor/CBC - image credit)

With the upcoming election for chief of K'atl'odeeche First Nation (KFN) in the N.W.T., the community is preparing for change as Chief April Martel steps down after six years of leadership.

Martel said she needs to focus on her health and education, and reconnect with her family.

She says she is proud of her reconciliation work during her time as chief, such as when she brought over 20 RCMP officers to the community to show them how life can be different on a reserve.

"I spoke to them about reconciliation," she said. "Our life, from living a Dene lifestyle in the communities, is different."

Martel says she also worked to address systemic barriers, for example by addressing policies affecting the First Nation in areas such as education and housing.

"When I'm at the table," she said, "I'm the one questioning, 'why is your policy this way? It doesn't fit the people, you need to change it,'" Martel said.

Martel said she is also proud to have made history as the first female chief of the nation. It's an accomplishment she hopes will continue to break barriers and encourage women to pursue leadership roles.

"It was important so I can show other women leaders and leadership. You know, you can become a leader in the North and wherever else," she said.

3 running to be next chief

Three candidates — Ken Norn, Robert Lafleur, and Elaine Auger — are running to take her place as the next chief.

Ken Norn started working in construction in the community in the early 1980s. He worked as the corporation manager for the nation from 2002 to 2018.

He says he wants to focus on economic development and keeping labour dollars in the community.

He wants to see more local involvement in housing construction, something the nation used to prioritize, he said. He believes there are a lot of opportunities in the community that aren't being realized.

Ken Norn is running for chief of K'atl'odeeche First Nation in the N.W.T., December 2024.

Chief candidate Ken Norn wants to see more local involvement in housing construction, something the nation used to prioritize, he said. (Carla Ulrich/CBC)

"We're buying products like houses and shipping them in, where we used to keep the labour dollars on the reserve," he said. "I want to bring back the development we had."

Norn also wants to ensure the community receives appropriate impact benefits from the Pine Point mining project. He wants KFN to be actively involved in and benefiting from all economic development opportunities in their region while addressing the potential effects on traditional lands.

"We can't allow ourselves to let things slip by," he said. "We need to be a part of everything that's going on here."

Norn is also advocating for the creation of a community constitution to ensure consistent leadership and a unified direction for KFN regardless of who holds office in the future.

Robert Lafleur was nominated by Martel. He said he wants to prioritize housing and address social challenges such as drug addiction. He said housing in the community is overcrowded, with generations of families sometimes living under one roof.

"People want to come home and they want to work," he said. "I believe in the future for growth for the nation. We need more of those workers coming back home. Housing is a big issue stopping that."

Robert Lafleur was nominated by outgoing Chief April Martel. He said he wants to prioritize housing and address social challenges such as drug addiction.

Robert Lafleur was nominated by outgoing Chief April Martel. He said he wants to prioritize housing and address social challenges such as drug addiction. (Carla Ulrich/CBC)

Lafleur also wants to tackle the social issues on the reserve, such as drug-related problems and access to treatment. He said it's challenging to help people who are resistant to change, but limited options make it even more difficult to provide necessary support.

"We just need more support," he said. "Bring that treatment centre back, back to the North where we have an option where we can help our own people."

Expanding KFN's lands department is another priority for Lafleur. He sees an opportunity to further develop land stewardship and collaborate with other nations and territorial governments to strengthen the First Nation's guardianship programs.

"There's a lot to do with that lands area. We just don't have the capacity at the moment. But I'm hoping the help grow that," he said.

Elaine Auger said she wants to focus on addressing social issues, rebuilding community programs, and ensuring leadership is visible and active in helping residents, especially those recovering from recent climate disasters.

"KFN is affected by alcohol, drugs, and most especially with narcotics," she said. "And there's absolutely nothing in order to alleviate the social issues that we have to deal with on a daily basis."

Auger also wants to prioritize support for youth, saying the younger generation needs guidance, leadership, and opportunities to thrive.

Elaine Auger stands in front of a welcome sign at the highway entrance of the K'atl'odeeche First Nation. Auger is appealing the First Nation's decision not to let her run in last year's election.

Elaine Auger stands in front of a welcome sign at the highway entrance of the K'atl'odeeche First Nation. (Submitted by Elaine Auger)

"People need programs. People need services in order for them to just get through day-to-day," she said. "Give them something to look forward to."

Auger said she wants to bring more transparency to KFN's governance. She emphasizes the importance of leadership being present and engaged with the community.

"One of the first things I want to accomplish is to get an overview as to where we are, where we're at socially, where we are financially, what programs are being delivered," she said.

The election will be held on Dec. 12. Six councillors have already been acclaimed.