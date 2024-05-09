Katrina And The Waves singer predicts UK ‘won’t lose’ Eurovision

The Katrina And The Waves frontwoman has said “I don’t think we’re going to come last this year” as UK entrant Olly Alexander prepares for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Katrina Leskanich became the last UK winner of the competition after performing Love Shine A Light with the British rock band in 1997.

On Saturday, Years And Years star Alexander will hope to impress with his song titled Dizzy at the final of the competition at the Malmo Arena in Sweden.

Katrina And The Waves celebrate victory after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1997 (John Giles/PA)

“We won’t lose, we won’t come in last,” 64-year-old Leskanich said of the UK to Ken Bruce on his Greatest Hits Radio show, set to air on Friday.

“I feel like we were teased because Sam Ryder came so close and then last year, bit of a damp squib – we’ll draw a discreet veil over that one,” she said, referencing UK entrant Mae Muller who placed second last with her track, I Wrote A Song.

Leskanich continued: “I don’t think we’re going to come last this year, I don’t think so.

“I think Olly’s song is filled with potential.”

However, the Eurovision winner was not convinced the UK would clinch the title.

Olly Alexander rehearsing Dizzy at the Malmo Arena in Sweden (Corinne Cumming/EBU)

When asked if she thought the UK would win, she added: “I wouldn’t say so because I’ve heard the other songs, there’s a lot of competition.

“I think there’s two ways you can go to win the competition and you either have goosebumps, I think Love Shine A Light was kind of goose-bumpy because it was sort of like a moment.

“There was a great feeling about the UK at the time.

“I think the other way that you can win is like the Finnish band Lordi. Where you take a bunch of old blokes and put on masks… that’s another way to win.”

The full chat with the Katrina And The Waves singer will air on Ken Bruce’s Greatest Hits Radio show from 10am on Friday.