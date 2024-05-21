Katy Perry Has 1 Concern About Her Ideal 'American Idol' Replacement

Katy Perry has one concern after naming her ideal “American Idol” replacement earlier this year.

The “California Girls” singer, who stepped back from the show on Sunday after seven seasons, originally named country singer Jelly Roll as her ideal replacement. But now, it sounds like she’s having second thoughts.

“That would be too many men, let’s be honest,” Perry told E! News on Monday. Her co-hosts, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, are staying on the show for now.

“But we love Jelly Roll, and I’d love for him to be on this show whenever it’s appropriate,” Perry added.

The entertainer originally picked the “Save Me” singer and rapper because he “was crazy when he came on the show.”

“I was convinced at anything he said,” Perry told E! News in April. “He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.”

“To have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!” Perry added.

While no one has been announced to fill Perry’s seat just yet, her comments this week seem to allude to a female replacement.

And no matter who it is, the entertainer hinted that whoever fills her spot needs to have thick skin.

“I just am hopeful that someone that steps into my position is honest and bold,” Perry said during her interview with E! this week. “[And] not scared of, like, negative comments, because it happens when you have an opinion. When you’re bold, when you’re a female, it just happens.”

