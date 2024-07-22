Katy Perry and Ariana Grande among stars to endorse Kamala Harris for president as Joe Biden drops out

A glittering array of stars have now declared their support of vice president Kamala Harris as she launches her presidential campaign in the race for the White House following Joe Biden’s withdrawal.

The vice president was announced as the new Democrat frontrunner, prompting a flurry of donations to the party and statements of support from celebrities including Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and Freaky Friday actor Jamie Lee Curtis.

Perry, who recently released her latest single “Woman’s World”, sang a few bars from the track in light of Biden’s withdrawal. “It’s a woman’s world, and you’re lucky to be living in it,” she mouthed at the camera.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande shared Biden’s post endorsing Harris to her Instagram story, which read: “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Knives Out star Jamie Lee Curtis also showed her support for Harris on Instagram, writing: “I support wholeheartedly @joebiden and his decision to step down and to endorse unreservedly @kamalaharris.

“She is trusted and tested and she is a fierce advocate for women’s rights and people of colour and her message is one of hope and unity for America at her time of great national divide.”

Grammy winner John Legend shared a lengthy statement to X/Twitter, urging the American public to “elect Kamala Harris as our president” adding she is “ready for this fight and I’m excited to help her in any way I can”.

Rapper Cardi B reshared a video she posted to social media in June advising Biden to step down and put his support behind Harris, adding: “LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate.”

Elsewhere, Charli XCX referenced her latest hit album as she declared on social media: “Kamala IS brat.” The concept of “Brat”, the title of the singer’s latest record, is described by Charli as someone who has a “pack of cigs, a Bic lighter and a strappy white top with no bra”.

Harris’s campaign HQ swiftly welcomed the support, changing its background image to the neon green and font used for the “Girl, So Confusing” singer’s album artwork.

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who attended a star-studded Democrats fundraiser only weeks ago for Biden, posted a photo of herself and Ms Harris, writing: “President Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris!”

Star Trek actor George Takei called Biden “a decent, honourable man, a hugely successful president, and a patriot” on X/Twitter. “Now let us unite behind @KamalaHarris and defeat Donald Trump in November!” he added.

Hours before Biden announced he was ending his re-election bid, West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin said in a New York Times opinion piece that the Democrats should instead select Republican Mitt Romney if the party hoped to defeat Trump, arguing the selection would be “a clear and powerful demonstration” about “stopping a deranged man from taking power.”

But once Biden revealed he was dropping out of the race, Sorkin retracted the idea and endorsed Harris, saying in a statement shared by West Wing star Joshua Malina on X/Twitter: “I take it all back. Harris for America!”

On Sunday, Harris thanked Biden for his endorsement of her, made in his announcement that he would not run for re-election. “With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else,” she said.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she said. “Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election.”

The VP is hoping to pull a 360 as she takes on former US president Donald Trump, whose team wasted no time in trying to discredit her as a nominee.

Kamala Harris has launched her presidential campaign in the 2024 White House race after Joe Biden withdrew (AP)

“Kamala Harris is just as much of joke as Biden is,” Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, who run Trump’s campaign said in a statement. “Harris will be even WORSE for the people of our Nation than Joe Biden.

“Harris has been the Enabler in Chief for Crooked Joe this entire time. They own each other’s records, and there is no distance between the two. Harris must defend the failed Biden Administration AND her liberal, weak-on-crime record in CA.”

Recent polls have shown that Harris polls better than Biden among key demographic groups, including young people and people of colour.