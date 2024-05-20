Katy Perry Ends Seven Seasons of ‘American Idol’ in Symbolic Golden Rose Bouquet Breastplate Look for Finale
Katy Perry fashioned two distinct looks for the finale and after party of “American Idol” season 22 on Sunday in Los Angeles. The singer was joined by fellow judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest as they crowned the latest winner of the reality competition series, Abi Carter.
For the live finale episode, Perry fashioned a sculptural look courtesy of Grace Ling Couture. The strapless top featured a molded breastplate adorned with seven golden roses arranged in a loose bouquet, likely a reference to Perry’s seven seasons as a judge on the long-running series.
More from WWD
The Cannes Film Festival Dress Code, Explained: Its History, Controversies & Celebrity Rule-breakers From Pablo Picasso to Chris Hemsworth in 2024
Black and White Hues Are Trending at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island: Christie Brinkley, Olivia Dunne and More
Chrissy Teigen Puts Coquette Spin on Suiting in White Blazer Featuring Statement Bow for JBL Fest 2024 With John Legend
The stems of the ornate, molded roses pierced through the fabric of a white maxiskirt Perry paired with the sculptural top. When it came to her accessories, Perry opted for small, delicate rings to keep the focus of the look on the gold-plated top, undeniably the centerpiece of her entire ensemble.
Her raven-black hair was styled with soft, natural waves by Rick Henry, with makeup by Michael Anthony, who gave the “Teenage Dream” singer bold eyes and a soft pink lip. Perry’s entire look was curated by stylist Tatiana Waterford, whose worked with Perry for more than three years.
Guests included New Kids on the Block, Wynonna Judd, Jon Bon Jovi, Jason Mraz, Cece Winans, Fantasia and Hootie and the Blowfish.
Following the live finale, Perry joined high-profile guests and “American Idol” season 22 competitors for the after party in Los Angeles. Perry continued her sculptural, corseted style with a monochrome and crystal-encrusted corset top and coordinating maxiskirt, which included a thigh-high slit. The corset top also featured its own sculptural elements. Perry coordinated the mocha-hued ensemble with a pair of gold sandal heels.
Throughout season 22 of “American Idol,” Perry wore several pieces from notable designers and fashion houses. Among the designer looks Perry fashioned, the singer wore a glittering blazer courtesy of Balenciaga and a metallic blue Coperni “sponge” dress. Perry also nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction when she wore a custom-made sculptural Kate Barton top on the April 15 episode of the series.
Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel in February, Perry announced she was leaving “American Idol” after a longtime run.
“I love ‘Idol’ so much, it’s connected me with the heart of America,” Perry said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “But I feel like I need to go out to feel that pulse of my own beat,” adding, “I love the show so much but I want to see the world. Maybe I’ll come back if they have me one day.”
Met Gala’s Sheer Outfits Through the Years: The See-Through Style Trend on the Red Carpet [PHOTOS]
Launch Gallery: 8 Unforgettable Katy Perry MTV VMA Looks Through the Years
Best of WWD
Charlotte Casiraghi's Style Evolution: Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco's Look-alike Granddaughter's Fashion Journey Through the Years
Every Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes Film Festival Look Through the Years: Purple Lips, Hooded Elegance in Sophie Couture and More
Janet Jackson's Best Red Carpet Style Through the Years: Red Ruffles, Sleek Suits and More Standout Fashion Moments