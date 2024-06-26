Katy Perry Goes Bold in Dramatic Coat and Ripped Tights for Balenciaga Fall 2024 Couture Show During Paris Fashion Week

Katy Perry went for full drama while attending the Balenciaga fall 2024 couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The former “American Idol” judge sat front row for the fashion show alongside such stars as Nicole Kidman and her daughter, Sunday Rose.

Perry wore a large black coat with exaggerated long sleeves, collar and lapels for the Balenciaga fall 2024 couture show. The collar of the coat was turned up behind Perry’s neck and fit the singer in such a way to slightly expose her topless torso.

Perry also wore a pair of ripped, semi-sheer black tights to go with her look. The fabric of the tights created an effect to appear connected to Perry’s pointed-toe shoes. Perry kept her accessories minimal, opting instead to wear a pair of bold black sunglasses to complete her look.

As for her hair and makeup, the singer pulled her raven-black tresses back in a tight, long braid and opted for a clean makeup look with bold eyebrows and a shiny pink lip. Perry’s latest look represents a new style era for the singer.

Perry has worn Balenciaga designs in the past. On Tuesday, the “Firework” singer wore a selection from the Spanish luxury fashion label’s pre-fall 2024 collection. The fiery red minidress featured a velvety texture and one long sleeve with an asymmetric neckline.

The most striking element of the dress, however, was the long train Perry attached to the dress. The train measured more than 100 yards and featured the lyrics to her forthcoming single “Woman’s World” embossed on the fabric.

With a new single on the way, Perry’s fashion is evocative of the type of empowering chapter she is entering in her career. It will likely be an era in which Perry’s sartorial statements lean into qualities such as self-possession, femininity, confidence and bold choices.

