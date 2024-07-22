Katy Perry Hopes Kamala Mania Can Save ‘Woman’s World’

It’s officially a woman’s world now that Vice President Kamala Harris has launched her bid for the highest office in the land, and pop star Katy Perry is jockeying for an opportunity to give her much-maligned comeback single, “Woman’s World,” a second life.

On Monday, Perry posted a clip of her singing the song’s lyrics, “It’s a woman’s world, and you’re lucky to be living in it,” and sipping a cocktail in what led many to believe was an endorsement of Harris’ presidential campaign. She previously endorsed Biden and Harris in 2020.

“That’s it. that’s the caption,” she wrote under the video.

Perry followed up with an Instagram story repost that supercut Harris’ most popular quotes using “Woman’s World” as the soundtrack.

Harris has become somewhat of a pop cultural icon over the years with memes featuring her wacky comments about falling out of a “coconut tree” and basting a Thanksgiving turkey circulating around the internet. But her standing in pop music took off on Sunday night, after Biden suspended his campaign, when Charlie XCX became the first pop star to endorse her while also promoting her new album “Brat.”

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

“Kamala IS brat,” XCX tweeted. Harris’ official campaign account wasted no time capitalizing off of the popularity of the tweet by changing its header on X to match the album’s signature green.

This launched a trend on TikTok with users pairing music by XCX, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kesha, Chapelle Roan, Kim Petras, and more, with supercuts of Harris’ speeches, reported The New York Times.

For Perry, whose 2013 hit Roar played a big role in Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign against Trump, Harris’ presidential run is an opportunity to get back into the public’s good graces. Not only was the song critically panned, but Perry was also criticized for making a song about women’s empowerment with producer Dr. Luke, who has been accused by singer Kesha of sexual assault.

Considering Clinton lost her presidential run, it might be best for Harris to stay far away from Perry’s catalog on the road to November.

