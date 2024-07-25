Katy Perry ponders moving to London with Orlando Bloom during her ‘Brat summer’

Katy Perry revealed that she is considering moving to London with her fiance, British actor Orlando Bloom.

The American singer, 39, has also praised British singer Charli XCX and referenced the viral social media traffic surrounding her new album, Brat.

Katy Perry takes a selfie with a fan as she leaves The One Show studio at BBC Broadcasting House in London. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Perry teased on BBC One’s The One Show on Thursday that The Lord Of The Rings star Bloom could move to the UK, where she confirmed she will soon tour.

“I love London… beyond Santa Barbara, my hometown, Orlando and I spend so much time in London and lately we’ve been thinking about maybe splitting our time,” Perry said.

“We love it so much, we feel like you guys are really refined.

“We spent all day in Hyde Park yesterday, we went to the Princess Diana playground. It’s great for kids. She literally went to a dinosaur-themed high tea today, I mean, where else can you do that?”

Katy Perry at BBC Broadcasting House in London. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Charli, real name Charlotte Aitchison, was honoured with a Mercury Prize nod on Thursday, for Brat, which has inspired the “Brat summer” trend.

Perry praised the British singer, saying that she was in “her prime right now, she’s got all of her flowers, she works so hard and she’s a super, mega, big pop-star”.

Charli XCX. (Ian West/PA)

She also said: “You guys, this is a Brat couch. This is Brat summer, the couches are Brat, the trash cans are Brat, you guys are really Brat fans.”

American singer Perry is promoting her upcoming seventh album, 143, that has already seen the release of lead single Woman’s World, which has got a negative critical reception.

The “Brat summer” phenomenon was also discussed on BBC current affairs show Politics Live this week following the Biden-Harris campaign account changing its banner to Kamala HQ, using the same font and neon green background as the album cover.

Charli had posted after Joe Biden stepped down from competing as the Democratic nominee for president, and was replaced by vice president Kamala Harris, saying: “Kamala IS brat.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. (Peter Byrne/PA)

Perry has previously explained that the title of her record 143 is a reference to her “angel number”, which she uses for guidance.

Her last album, Smile, was released in 2020, and went to number five in the UK albums chart in the same month Perry gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove, with Bloom.

The One Show is taking a summer break and will return on August 12.