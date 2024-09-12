Katy Perry reacts to photo of Orlando Bloom seemingly checking out Kim Kardashian

Katy Perry has hilariously reacted to a picture of fiancé Orlando Bloom seemingly checking out Kim Kardashian.

The 39-year-old singer discussed the now-viral photo of the pair – captured during the Kering Caring for Women Dinner on September 9 – while recently appearing on the Elvis Duran Show. During the conversation, Duran addressed the photo, in which Bloom stood behind Kardashian, who was wearing a rubber Balenciaga wet dress, and appeared to be looking at her body.

“Can I show that latest clickbait that just came over my TMZ?” he asked the “Roar” singer. “It’s you taking a photo with Kim Kardashian, yes, and Orlando is staring at her butt.”

After Duran jokingly questioned how someone “could not” look at Kardashian, Perry acknowledged that she didn’t have an issue with Bloom’s supposed behavior. “I approve,” she said.

As the radio talk show host continued to read the tabloid article, Perry asked: “So wait, what’s the controversy?”

Duran then responded: “There is no controversy, that’s my whole point.”

The “Firework” singer smiled at the remark, before adding: “Oh great! Count that click, honey.”

On X, formerly Twitter, fans reposted the picture and questioned if Bloom was “checking out” Kardahsian’s “behind.” The image showed the actor standing next to his fiancée with his arm around her waist as they posed for photos. The Pirates of the Caribbean star was not focused on the camera, however, as he seemed to be looking down at Kardashian, who was standing right next to him.

Orlando Bloom is checking out Kim K’s behind. Would you be angry, if you were Katy Perry? pic.twitter.com/wTOA0AWEGR — Florencia Fluda Flora Flo (@Warrantw4) September 10, 2024

For the charity event, Perry wore a blue, strapless sequin dress, while her partner opted for a classic black bow tie and tuxedo. The event also came one week after she opened up about her relationship with Bloom – who she’s been engaged to since 2019 – on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. She recalled that when she and Bloom were apart for a year, before reuniting in 2017, it was actually for the better.

“We weren’t really in it from day one,” she said. “He was because he had just done a huge time of celibacy and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was like, I can’t do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond, but I had yet to do a lot of real work.”

She shared that at the time of their split, Bloom had gone to a week-long retreat called The Hoffman Process, where he “rewired” the way he thought about himself and discussed some of his negative behaviors. Perry noted that when Bloom got back from the retreat, his approach to the relationship changed, which she wasn’t ready for.

“He wasn’t playing that cat-mouse game anymore. And I was like, ‘This is boring. I’m moving on,’” she admitted. “I was so used to this push-pull. Because once you have it. I was playing games.”

Earlier in the episode, Perry – who shares a four-year-old daughter, Daisy, with Bloom – opened up about the current dynamics of her and Bloom’s relationship, revealing that they’re in couple’s therapy.

“Orlando and I, we do a lot of couple’s therapy and we want to evolve,” she explained. “That’s why we’re in this relationship – to become better humans so that we can raise this amazing human being,” she said.