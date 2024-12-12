Katy Perry Revealed as “RuPaul's Drag Race” Season 17 Premiere Guest Judge: Watch Trailer

Katy Perry is going from "California Gurls" to RuGirls.

The pop star, 40, was just announced as the guest judge for season 17 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race, which will air on Friday, Jan. 3 on MTV.

"She ate, she chewed, she swallowed," the "Dark Horse" singer — clearly impressed with one queen's performance — says in the new trailer, which you can watch above.

This marks Perry's first appearance on the drag competition series. She previously featured RPDR drag queens in her SNL performance of "Swish, Swish" and her Vegas show.

Perry joins a long line of A-list singers who have served as premiere guest judges including Lady Gaga (Season 9), Christina Aguilera (Season 10), Miley Cyrus (Season 11), Nicki Minaj (Season 12), Lizzo (Season 14) and Ariana Grande (Season 15).

Other stars that will join the judges' table include Doechii, Sandra Bernhard, Julia Schlaepfer, Paul W. Downs, Hunter Schafer, Quinta Brunson, Jamal Sims, Law Roach, Adam Lambert, Betsey Johnson, Whitney Cummings, Sam Smith, Jerrod Carmichael, June Diane Raphael and Tracee Ellis Ross.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison are returning as judges.



MTV/Paramount The queens of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 17

This season's 14 contestants, affectionately called RuGirls, are Acacia Forgot (Los Angeles); Arrietty (Seattle); Crystal Envy (Asbury Park, N.J.); Hormona Lisa (Chattanooga, Tenn.); Jewels Sparkles (Tampa, Fla.); Joella (Los Angeles); Kori King (Boston); Lana Ja’Rae (New York); Lexi Love (Louisville, Ky.); Lucky Starzzz (Miami); Lydia B Kollins (Pittsburgh); Onya Nurve (Cleveland, Ohio); Sam Star (Leeds, Ala.); and Suzie Toot (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.).



They'll be competing for a $200,000 cash prize furnished by TodayTix and the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar."

Last season, Nymphia Wind took the season 16 crown, becoming the show's first East Asian winner.

Nymphia recently told PEOPLE she's in disbelief over how much her life has changed since winning, including being honored by the president of her native country, Taiwan.



Nymphia is one of the few queens in Drag Race history never to find herself in the bottom 2. In Season 17, a new twist for competitors who have been eliminated will be introduced.

Called the Badonka Dunk Tank, following the lipsync, each eliminated queen has a chance to receive immunity and save themselves from having to sashay away. Queens will choose from 10 levers and if they pick one of the two levers that dunks Michelle Visage, they get to remain in the competition. If not, they will be eliminated.

Season 17 premieres on Friday, January 3rd at 8:00 PM ET/PT on MTV.



