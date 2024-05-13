Katy Perry shares tribute to daughter on Mother's Day

The singer took fans on a journey through her parenthood experience, via social media. She went on to caption each of the images and videos she was sharing, with the first being, "Og pee stick!" for a photo of her positive pregnancy test. Next was, "Telling O I was pregnant (he was filming in Prague)", to go with a screengrab of her fiancé Orlando Bloom smiling while on a video call. That was followed by: "Telling my brothers @lukebryan @lionelrichie the big news on set in Hawaii at #idol"