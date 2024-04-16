Katy Perry suffers wardrobe malfunction on American Idol

Eric McCandless - Getty Images

Katy Perry has suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the latest episode of American Idol.

The singer took to her social media to share a clip of her metal top after it broke during the show last night (April 15).

"My top broke," Katy captioned a video of herself sat on the judging panel alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

"I need my top to stay on," Katy can be heard saying in the clip as the costume department rush to help.

"If it's not fixed, this show is gonna get more than it wanted," she then joked.

Despite doing all they could to keep the metal garment in place, Katy's top broke after contestant Roman Collins' performance of James Brown's 'It's A Man's Man's Man's World'.

Collins had been placed in the "danger zone" and gave it all to remain in the competition, with Katy later saying "That song broke my top off" before hiding beneath the desk to conceal the issue.

"It's a family show!" she then continued as she tried to keep her top in place using her hands. The video also shows Katy holding a pillow in front of her chest to cover the top mishap.



Earlier this year, Katy announced she's stepping down from her judging duties on American Idol after 7 seasons.

"I love Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America but I need to feel that pulse of my own beat," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, revealing she'd quit the talent show after the current season.



American Idol's 22nd season airs on ABC.

