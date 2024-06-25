Katy Perry Takes on Paris in Red-Hot Minidress with Mega Train Featuring Lyrics from Her New Single

The singer was photographed in a bodycon mini with a train longer than a football field inspired by her new song "Woman's World"

Neil Mockford/GC Images (2) Katy Perry promotes upcoming single "Woman's World" with statement-making gown in Paris

Katy Perry is going to great lengths to promote her comeback track.

On July 11, the American Idol judge, 39, will return to music with “Woman’s World,” the first single off her highly-anticipated sixth studio album, which has yet to be announced. It marks the first time Perry has released music since her fifth studio album Smile dropped back in 2020.

Perry has hyped up her fans with snippets of the summer anthem, and on June 25, she went as far as wearing lyrics from the hotly anticipated song at Paris Couture Fashion Week.

Neil Mockford/GC Images Katy Perry greets fans in skintight dress outside The Ritz Paris

On Tuesday, the “Teenage Dream” singer was photographed arriving at The Ritz Paris and stepping out of a stretch limousine in head-turning style.

At first glance, it appeared as though Perry was wearing a one-shoulder red minidress. But, as she made her way up the hotel’s steps, she slowly unveiled the mega (and we mean mega) train attached to the back of the bodycon Balenciaga design.

Printed on it in bold white letters were empowering lyrics from “Woman’s World” that have already been released. Parts of the line, “It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it,” appear on the train.

The train reportedly measured over 200 yards, as estimated by social media account Pop Tingz, which shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) of the pop star waving to fans and strutting inside the building. Rolling Stone reported that the mega train stretched to 500 ft.

Neil Mockford/GC Images The train on Katy Perry's dress was so long, it was still going after she stepped out of the limousine

Perry’s statement-making entrance comes only a few days after her Vogue World: Paris debut on June 23.

She walked the runway at the Place Vendôme in an archival Noir Kei Ninomiya dress featuring skin-baring geometric cutouts and tulle floral embellishments on the skirt. The look truly gave a new meaning to the naked dress and Perry embraced the moment wholeheartedly.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Katy Perry makes Vogue World: Paris debut in Noir Kei Ninomiya

The event was centered around the relationship between sports and fashion dating back to the 1920s, and Perry’s walk was featured during the 1980s decade paying homage to the martial arts.

Perry took to Instagram with behind-the-scenes photos of her look and a video of her chatting with fellow model FKA Twigs and host Cara Delevingne backstage. Even in her caption she managed to squeeze in a cheeky nod to her single, writing, “VOGUE WORLD x WOMAN’S WORLD.”

