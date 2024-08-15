Spain probes Katy Perry video over protected sand dunes

Officials in Spain are investigating Katy Perry, for allegedly filming a music video in ecologically-sensitive sand dunes in the Balearic Islands without permission.

The video for Lifetimes shows the singer enjoying beaches and partying in clubs on the islands of Ibiza and Formentera.

But scenes believed to have been filmed in protected dunes on the isle of S'Espalmador have raised concern.

A statement from the Spanish government alleged the production company responsible for the video had not sought permission. A label spokesperson for Perry said "the local video production company assured us all necessary permits for the video were secured" and that they had "verbal authority" to go ahead.

Officials stressed that Katy Perry was not under investigation for what it called "crimes against the environment", as filming can be authorised in the area.

The environment department of the Balearic Islands issued a press release on Tuesday, claiming that the video’s production company did not secure the necessary authorisation before filming.

As a result, their release said, "preliminary investigation actions have been initiated".

S’Espalmador is an uninhabited islet located to the north of Formentera [Getty Images]

The department drew attention to one section of the Natural Resources Management Plan, which states that "photographic, cinematographic or videographic" reports for an "advertising or commercial exhibition purpose" requires express authorisation of the ministry for the environment.

The video for Lifetimes includes shots of the dune system of S’Espalmador, one of the most ecologically rich areas of Formentera.

S’Espalmador is an uninhabited islet located to the north of Formentera, and is approximately 1.8 miles long.

It has been part of the Ses Salines de Ibiza and Formentera natural park since 1980.

The dunes on the small, privately owned island are of "great ecological value", according to the regional government’s tourism website.

BBC News has contacted production company WeOwnTheCity for comment.

A spokesperson for Perry commented: "The local video production company assured us that all necessary permits for the video were secured.

"We have since learned that one permit was in process, although we were given verbal authority to go ahead.

"Our local crew on July 22 applied for a permit for this specific location with the Directorate-General For Coasts And Coastline.

"Our crew received verbal approval on July 26 to proceed with the filming on July 27. We adhered to all regulations associated with filming in this area and have the utmost respect for this location and the officials tasked with protecting it."

It follows a shaky album campaign for the singer, who is releasing her seventh album 143 in September.

The first single from the upcoming project, Woman’s World, was critically panned and failed to make an impact on the charts, with many feeling its feminist messaging was out of touch.

The Guardian asked "what regressive, warmed-over hell is this?", The Cut stated that "Perry is stuck in 2016", and Rolling Stone raised the question: "Did Katy Perry release the worst comeback single of all time?"

Follow-up single Lifetimes has also been produced by Dr Luke who Perry has been criticised for working with.

Singer Kesha sued Dr Luke in 2014, seeking to void their contract because, her lawyers claimed, he had "sexually, physically, verbally, and emotionally abused [Kesha] to the point where [she] nearly lost her life".

Dr Luke denied the claims. They reached an agreement to settle a years-long defamation lawsuit last year.