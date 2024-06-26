Katy Perry Wears Another Jaw-Dropping Dress, And This Time It's A Slick PR Move

It’s more like “Katy’s World.”

On Tuesday, Katy Perry resumed her mission of snagging every headline at Paris Fashion Week by wearing yet another show-stopping dress — and from the looks of this number, it seems like the “Firework” singer is strategically wearing over-the-top outfits during France’s prestigious fashion event for promotional purposes.

And yes, we get it — all red carpets are a form of PR. But this move seems a tad blatant.

Katy Perry arrives at the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday in France. Neil Mockford via Getty Images

The pop star exited a stretch limousine outside of the Ritz Paris on her way to the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in a red Balenciaga minidress with not one, but two trains.

Perry’s dress included a normal train and a mega train. Neil Mockford via Getty Images

The first train was a fairly standard length, but the second was reportedly over 100 yards long. And why was this train so damn long? Because it needed ample space to showcase the lyrics of her upcoming single, “Woman’s World,” in large, white print.

Lyrics to Perry’s upcoming single, "Woman’s World," were printed on the extreme train. Neil Mockford via Getty Images

And hey, we’re not going to hate too much on Perry’s promo game here. In reality, it’s more of a capitalistic world than a woman’s, and a girl’s got to do what she can to keep her partner rich in swim trunks so he doesn’t go paddleboarding naked again.

But we have to wonder how she dealt with that train once she took a seat at the Haute Couture show. Did she wrap it around her body like a mummy? Or was it detachable, so she could pass it off to a handler who used it as a 50-person jump rope?

Perry appears at the Vogue World: Paris fashion show Sunday. Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

We have no idea. But this does make one wonder if the risqué Noir Kei Ninomiya gown she wore on the runway of the Vogue World: Paris fashion show over the weekend — an outfit that went viral — was merely an amuse-bouche for the feast of a promotional tour to sell her upcoming album.

Even if her headline-stealing infiltration of Paris Fashion Week is just a ploy to peddle records, it’s hard to criticize her too much, seeing as though Perry has long been a fan of very blatant gimmicks.