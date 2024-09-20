Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy, 4, Makes Her Music Debut as She Sings on Her Mom's New Song 'Wonder'

The singer shares her 4-year-old daughter with partner Orlando Bloom

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Katy Perry

Katy Perry's 4-year-old daughter is making her music debut!

On Friday, Sept. 20, the singer, 39, released her seventh studio album 143. On the last track of the album, "Wonder," Perry's daughter Daisy Dove, 4, whom she shares with partner Orlando Bloom, adorably sings alongside her mom to start and end the song.

The song begins with Daisy's little voice, singing, “One day, when we’re older / Will we still look up in wonder?”

Daisy returns to conclude the song with, “One day, when we’re older / Will we still look up in wonder? / Someday, when we’re wiser / Will our hearts still have that fire?”

Earlier this week, the "Firework" singer revealed that Bloom's son Flynn, 13, whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr, has played an important role in helping Perry create her music.

"I'll play things to Orlando's son, who's 13, and he has a really good ear," Perry shared with Audacy. "He's probably the best person out of my whole family."

Perry said Flynn hasn't ever told her to scratch a song completely, and that there are a few tracks that have really stood out to him.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

"He loved 'Never Really Over,'" she remembered of her 2019 song. "I played that to him before it came out and I was like, 'What do you think?' And he's like, 'Yeah, this is good.' He's got good taste. He loves this song called 'All the Love,' which is on 143. And that's like one of my favorite songs that I wrote."

While Flynn enjoys taking a quick listen to a song or two, Perry admitted that she never plays her family an album in full.

"They've had enough of me. I mean, they're fine, but like...my family, they're telling me to move or take the trash out," Perry joked. "They're sick of it. It's family, they're just going to be real. I don't do a listening party."



