Katy Perry's label responds to claims about Lifetimes music video shoot

Earlier this week, it was reported that the pop star was being investigated over environmental damage caused during the filming of the music video for her latest single. Shortly after its release, it was claimed that the video contained unauthorised filming on Spain's Balearic Islands, prompting an investigation. In a statement, the Balearic Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Environment claimed that the production company behind the project had failed to obtain "authorisation from the Regional Ministry to carry out the filming".