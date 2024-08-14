Katy Perry's new music video investigated by Balearic Islands' environmental ministry

Katy Perry's beach frolicking in her latest music video is being investigated for taking place in an area that requires a filming permit.

In a Tuesday press release written in Catalan, the Balearic Islands' Ministry of Agriculture said it's launched an investigation into the production for the "Lifetimes" music video because the production company allegedly failed to request authorization to film at Ses Salines Natural Park. Located between the islands of Ibiza and Formentera off the coast of Spain, the park is known for its sand dunes.

The ministry clarified, however, that this case is not an environmental crime.

According to The Guardian and Billboard, the prohibited area is cordoned off with ropes.

Katy Perry is seen filming the music video for "Lifetimes," her second single off her 2024 album "143."

USA TODAY has reached out to reps for Perry and production company WeOwnTheCity for comment.

The video for the second single off Perry's upcoming album, "143," released Aug. 8, following the widely panned music video for "Woman's World." In "Lifetimes" – which Perry described in a recent statement as "a song about eternal love" that's inspired by her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom – the popstar rides on the back of a motorcycle, dances on a beach in a bikini and parties on stage at one of the Spanish islands' nightclubs.

Stillz (aka Matias Vasquez), who's worked with Bad Bunny, Lil Nas X, Coldplay, Rosalía and Omar Apollo, directed the music video.

Katy Perry also faced backlash for 'Woman's World'

Perry, who recently said goodbye to "American Idol" after seven seasons as a judge, is ramping up to release her first record since 2020's "Smile." "143" releases Sept. 20.

After "Woman's World" was criticized last month, Perry posted an Instagram Reel with behind-the-scenes footage from the set and appeared to defend the project as a work of parody.

"You can do anything!" she captioned the video. "Even satire!"

"We're kind of just having fun being a bit sarcastic with it," she explained in the video. "It's very slapstick and very on the nose."

In the clip, she also said that the video is meant to ironically depict her and the dancers claiming they're "not about the male gaze" when they "really are," and they're "really overplaying it."

Perry also faced backlash for collaborating on the song with Dr. Luke, the producer and songwriter whom Kesha accused of sexual assault. He denied the allegations and accused Kesha of defamation. On Instagram, one user commented that working with Dr. Luke on the song "is truly disrespectful to Kesha and every woman in the world."

Contributing: Brendan Morrow

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Katy Perry's 'Lifetimes' music video is under investigation