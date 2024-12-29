Kavelashvili sworn in as Georgia's president as predecessor vows to fight on

A file photo showing Georgia's new President Mikheil Kavelashvili, second right, posing for a selfie at the Georgian parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday December 14, 2024.

Far-right former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili was sworn in as Georgia's new president Sunday. His predecessor Salomé Zourabichvili has vacated the presidential palace in Tbilisi but maintains that she is the country's "only legitimate president".

Mikheil Kavelashvili, a hardline critic of the West, was sworn in as president of Georgia on Sunday amid a political crisis after the government froze European Union application talks in a move that sparked major protests.

Outgoing President Salomé Zourabichvili, a pro-EU critic of the ruling party, said in a defiant speech to supporters outside the presidential palace that she was leaving the residence but remained the legitimate officeholder.

Zourabichvili says that Kavelashvili was not duly picked, as the lawmakers who chose him were elected in an October parliamentary election that she says was marked by fraud. Georgia's opposition parties support her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Georgian Dream ruling party and the country's election commission say that the October election was free and fair. The ruling party says Kavelashvili is the duly elected president.

(Reuters)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Thousands in Georgia join human chains in anti-government protests

Georgian lawmakers elect far-right ruling party loyalist Mikheil Kavelashvili as president