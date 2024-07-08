Kawartha Lakes Pride kicks off Pride Week celebrations with activities from July 8 to 14

The Pride flag is again waving in the Kawartha Lakes, kicking off a series of events to mark Pride Week.

Kawartha Lakes Pride (KLP) is hosting a range of celebratory activities, which kicked off Monday (July 8) and run through to Sunday (July 14). While KLP is hoping for successful events, the group's executive director said there's a second goal for Pride Week in the Kawartha Lakes.

"Pride is more than just a week of events but showcases the incredible love that comes from our diverse community, and promotes a kindness that the whole world needs, at the moment and always," Rylee Hynes told kawarthaNOW.

"Reminding marginalized communities that they are not alone is paramount in their safety, as well as their happiness. We are here, we are queer, and we have a love for all," Hynes added.

Below are the KLP events on the roster for Pride Week in Kawartha Lakes.

Monday, July 8

"Queer Trivia Night" from 7 to 9 p.m. at Lotus Indian Bistro (69 Colborne St., Fenelon Falls)

Tuesday, July 9

"Drag Queen Story Time" featuring Peterborough drag performer Betty Baker from 10 a.m. to noon at Kindred Coffee Bar (148 Kent St. W., Lindsay)

Thursday, July 11

"Pooch Pride" walk at 5:30 p.m. at Adelaide Clinic (1 Adelaide St., Lindsay). For the sixth annual event, people and dogs are encouraged to dress in their best Pride wear. Prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed human and best-dressed pooch.

Friday, July 12

"Pride in the Park" from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Maryboro Lodge Museum (50 Oak St., Fenelon Falls). The free family-friendly event features a drag queen story time, a DJ, glitz station, face painting, balloon artist, flower crown bar, games, caricature artist, temporary tattoos, snacks, vendors, drag show, and arts and crafts.

"Pride After Dark" from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Maryboro Lodge Museum (50 Oak St., Fenelon Falls). This is an age-of-majority event featuring eight drag performers (Sahira, Banshii Waylon, Lexy Moore, Betty Baker, Magnolia Knox, Jenny Tall, Tommi, and Seth WD Davenport) hosted by a surprise guest DJ. Food and drink will be provided by Feast and Fusion. Tickets are $25, available in advance at PrideAfterDark24.eventbrite.com.

Saturday, July 13

"Proud Sounds" concert and community picnic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Victoria Park Gazebo (190 Kent St. W., Lindsay). Sponsored by the Lindsay & District Chamber of Commerce, the free family-friendly event features performances by local 2SLGBTQIA+ musical artists and allies, a family-friendly drag show, sponsor tents, and a community picnic.

A Musical Tribute to Elton John at 7:30 p.m. at The Grove Theatre (27 Veterans Way, Fenelon Falls). For Saturday night's performance, at order tickets at grovetheatre.ca and use code “Pride15” to get 15 per cent off.

Sunday, July 14

"Queer Ecology Hike" from 10 a.m. to noon at Ken Reid Conservation Area (277 Kenrei Rd., Lindsay). The free family-friendly five-kilometre guided nature hike will be hosted by drag performers Jenny Tall and Sardonyx.

"Toke and Stroke Drag Show Paint Night' at 8 p.m. at East End Electric (14 Oak St., Fenelon Falls). Sponsored by East End Electric and High Supply Fenelon Falls, this age-of-majority event is hosted by drag performers Sahira and Jenny Tall, and includes an outdoor lounge and party favours. Tickets are $50 and available in advance at at KLPPaintNight24.eventbrite.com.

For more information about Kawartha Lakes Pride and for updates about Pride Week events, visit facebook.com/KawarthaLakesPride.

Natalie Hamilton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW