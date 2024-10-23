Kay Burley Asks Minister If He Is 'Fit' For His Job After Taking Freebies From Water Firm

'I didn't know that they had a relationship with the water company'



Kay Burley cornered the environment secretary this morning by revealing he accepted free football tickets from a water company.

Interviewing Steve Reed as he announced the government’s new independent review of the UK water industry, the Sky News presenter began by reminding the cabinet minister how one particular firm, Northumbrian Water, is one of three companies water regulator Ofwat says is not fit for purpose.

She pointed out that they recorded 30.1 sewage spills per overflow over the course of 2023, and that the chief executive received a bonus of £234,000 that year.

Burley then said: “Why did you take football tickets from the parent company?”

“I didn’t,” the minister replied.

But Burley reminded him that CK Hutchison Holdings own 75% of Northumbrian Water, and he declared £2,000 in football tickets and hospitality from that company in 2023.

Reed claimed, “I wouldn’t have known that” and added: “On that occasion there was nobody from the water company involved in offering those tickets.”

“Why didn’t you know that, you should have known that,” Burley pushed. “So you didn’t know who you were taking tickets from?”

He said the topic didn’t come up and had no impact on the evening, instead asking the presenter to “judge me by what I do”.

“That is what you did!” Burley cut in, and said he should have been aware who CK Hutchison Holdings owned.

She added: “This was only last December, you knew you were going to be in power.”

“The implications behind this is completely wrong,” Reed replied.

“It took my producer Sam five minutes to find that out,” Burley hit out. “You are in charge of these businesses when it comes to delivering water to the UK and you didn’t know?”

“What makes you think you’re fit for your job?”

Reed, looking irate, said he rejected “the implications is that I will go soft on water companies”.

But, asked if he would take those tickets again, he said no “with hindsight,” adding: “I don’t think it’s helpful you’re able to ask me questions like this.”

Burley laughed in disbelief, and replied: “Come on minister, blooming heck! Do your research, minister!”

