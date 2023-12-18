Kay Burley Leaves Minister Red-Faced With Questions About Latest Gaza Attack

Kay Burley grilled the energy efficiency minister over the latest reports from Gaza

Kay Burley embarrassed the energy efficiency minister live on air on Monday when he revealed he did not know the latest about the Israel-Hamas war.

The Sky News presenter asked Martin Callanan for the UK government’s thoughts about the latest reports coming from Gaza, after a church was allegedly targeted and two women were killed by an IDF sniper.

According to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the mother and daughter were killed when walking to the Sister’s Convent.

Many of Gaza’s Christian families have sought refuge in the Palestinian territory’s churches as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

The Conservative peer and minister replied: “We don’t see any details about that yet, it’s an incredibly difficult situation on the ground.

“But David Cameron has urged the Israeli government to make sure in these ongoing operations to counter Hamas, that they’re incredibly careful about avoiding civilian casualties.”

Burley interrupted to ask: “Are you aware of the incident?”

Callanan replied: ″I don’t know about that particular...”

Burley cut in: “Well, you should know about it. It’s been all over the papers, all weekend. It’s absolutely outrageous. The Pope has called it terrorism.”

Pope Francis addressed the incident on Sunday, and noted that “unarmed civilians are targets for bombs and gunfire” in areas where “there are no terrorists”.

Callanan said: “We have urged the Israeli government to show restraint where possible and to respect international law.”

He added: “I don’t know the details of that particular investigation, I’m sure the IDF will want to investigate it. But clearly any civilian deaths are appalling and we send our sympathies to the families.”

″You should know about it, minister,” Burley concluded.

#KayBurley: The Catholic church are saying a church was targeted in Gaza & an IDF sniper killed two women... what do you know about that?



Lord Callanan: I haven't seen any details..



KB: You should know about it... the Pope has called it terrorism? pic.twitter.com/J0uRRFdEFN — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 18, 2023

Burley also left Callanan struggling when she asked him what he meant by “the obliteration of Hamas”.

She said: “Where does the obliteration of Hamas stop?”

“In what respect, sorry?” He replied.

Burley pushed: “Well, do you go in Qatar? Does the IDF go into Qatar to get the heads of Hamas that are sheltering there at the moment?”

“Their immediate concern is dealing with the problems in Gaza,” he said.

“You said obliterating Hamas,” the journalist said. “I’m asking you about the leaders of Hamas, who are in Qatar. In a five-star hotel. Do they stay there?”

He maintained that it was a matter for Israel.

