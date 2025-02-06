Kay Burley retires from Sky News after 36 years

Kay Burley has announced she is retiring from Sky News after 36 years at the broadcaster.

Burley, 64, was part of the team that launched Sky News in 1989 and has been the face of the channel ever since, covering royal events, general elections and other major stories.

Closing her final show on the Sky News Breakfast programme, she said: "From a standing start to one of the most recognised and valued brands in global news, it's been an honour and privilege to work with some of the best and hardest working teams in the business.

"News by its very nature is often devastating and together we've covered so many life-changing events - from the tragic death of Diana, the shocking terror attack of 9/11; the Asian Tsunami; the Concorde air disaster.

"But we've also enjoyed some wonderful high notes too, haven't we - the thrill of London winning the chance to host the 2012 Olympics; a plethora of royal weddings; jubilees and who can forget days and days and DAYS waiting for royal babies to arrive at the Lindo Wing.

"But after over a million minutes of live TV news - more than anyone else in the world - it's time for me to indulge in some of my other passions - including my love for travel.

"So, after covering 12 separate general elections - including Sir Keir Starmer's victory last year - I am retiring from Sky News - let politicians of every party just rejoice at that news!

"Thank you for waking up and tuning in every morning. I can't tell you how much I have appreciated your support over the last three and a half decades: You're awesome.

"I will post more on my social media and hope to see you around. Please keep in touch."

'Unmatched legacy'

Raised in Wigan, Lancashire, Burley took her first steps into journalism at 17, reporting for the Wigan Evening Post and Chronicle.

She secured a job with the BBC on its local radio stations and then on a local TV before being recruited by Scottish broadcaster Andrew Neil and moved to the fledgling Sky News in the 1980s as one of its founding presenters.

Her live coverage of 9/11 won Sky News a BAFTA award.

David Rhodes, executive chairman of Sky News, said: "With millions of minutes presenting live rolling news, Kay's legacy in television journalism is unmatched, as is her commitment to Sky's legacy. And I'm sure some MPs in Westminster will sleep easy knowing they won't face her indomitable questioning in the mornings."

He added: "We thank Kay for her huge contribution to Sky, to the art of the interview and to British journalism. And we wish her the best of luck."

Former Sky News editor-at-large Adam Boulton posted on X: "The one and only Kay Burley announces she is leaving Sky News.

"Kay is unique, there are no other women of her background who have had such an impact on British News and current affairs. We have been friends and colleagues for forty years. Onward Kay I know it's going to be exciting!"

Sky News's political editor Beth Rigby said: "No one does live telly like Kay Burley. Our anchor woman for decades, Kay's has been THE face of Sky News for as long as I can remember."

Rigby added: "She's been a trailblazer & inspiration to a whole generation of women. You're one of a kind."

Former Sky News journalist Simon McCoy shared an image on X from when he worked with Burley and wrote: "That's how long she worked at Sky News!

"Wishing Kay Burley all the best for whatever comes next."

Sky News business presenter Ian King posted on X: "It is impossible to overstate the achievements of my brilliant and supportive friend @KayBurley.

"No one in the world has clocked up as many hours of live television. No doubt politicians will be glad she is leaving - her loyal viewers will not."

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid called Burley "a fierce advocate for viewers, a powerful interviewer and a supporter of women in television".

Reid wrote on X: "That she gets her own #BreakingNews announcement is testament to @KayBurley impact on news journalism... She is going to be hugely missed from our screens. Good luck Kay."

Former BBC Newsnight producer Sam McAlister said she was "devastated" by the "absolute icon" retiring from Sky News.

McAlister wrote on X: "Genuinely devastated to hear about @KayBurley leaving @SkyNews.

"An absolute icon. Smart as hell, sharp as they come, bloody amazing company.

"Always a total inspiration to me as a single parent and woman from a different background.

"A sad day."