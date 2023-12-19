Britain's loneliest sheep meets its rescuer

Jill Turner meets Fiona the ewe at Dalscone Farm - DALSCONE FARM FUN

A kayaker who raised the alarm over the plight of Britain’s loneliest sheep has finally met the animal she helped save.

The ewe, named Fiona, was first spotted by Jill Turner at the foot of a steep cliff in the Scottish Highlands in 2021.

When Ms Turner returned two years later and saw the animal was still stranded, she took photos that went viral on the internet.

Fiona was rescued last month and has been settling into a new home at Dalscone Farm in Dumfries.

Dalscone’s Ben Best, or Farmer Ben as he is known in his popular live streams, said Fiona was “a bit nervous” when meeting Ms Turner but soon relaxed when offered some treats.

He said it was a “lovely moment” seeing the pair meet almost three years after their first encounter.

“It was a nice way to get some closure on the whole story for Jill.

“She found it quite emotional, she just wanted to meet Fiona face-to-face and she spent about two hours on the farm.”

Ms Turner was kayaking by cliffs south of Balintore in Easter Ross in 2021 when she spotted a lone sheep. She repeated the trip in October and was upset to see the animal in the same place.

Her footage prompted a rescue effort led by Ayrshire farmer Cammy Wilson who abseiled down to the beach. The group used a winch mounted on a truck parked at the top of the cliff, 220 yards of rope, and a feed bag fashioned into a makeshift sling to carry the animal to safety. Her rescuers named her after a character from the animated film Shrek – a princess called Fiona.

Fiona had unfettered access to a grassy field while trapped on the cliffs and was also in danger of being immobilised by the weight of her fleece.

The fleece was trimmed with hand shears and sent to an expert knitter to produce items to be sold to help raise funds for the Scottish agricultural charity RSABI and the Scottish SPCA.

