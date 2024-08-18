Kayaker missing at Long Lake Provincial Park, N.S.

Search and rescue teams in Nova Scotia are looking for a missing kayaker at Long Lake Provincial Park.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release on Sunday night that they were alerted about the kayaker at 12:40 p.m. They confirmed the kayaker is Jashansdeep Kaur, a 26-year-old woman.

Police said Ground Search and Rescue were called in at 3 p.m. to assist.

The Halifax Regional Search and Rescue commander centre was parked at Old Sambro Road near Dentith Road on Sunday afternoon to search for a missing kayaker who went missing.

Police say Kaur is a South Asian woman with a slim build, about five-feet tall with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing a white tee shirt and black pants with white and black sneakers.

First responder vehicles were parked along a section of Old Sambro Road near Dentith Road on Sunday afternoon and evening. Search boats could be seen from the shore. Anyone with information about the incident to get in touch with them directly at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be shared with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

A search boat out on Long Lake on Sunday evening.

