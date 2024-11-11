Kayaker nearly drowns in Volusia County, rescued by partner and deputies

CBC

More than three weeks after the FBI first offered a reward of up to $50,000 US for information leading to the arrest of Ryan Wedding, investigators say tips have been coming in. But the manhunt continues for the former Team Canada Olympic snowboarder, accused of leading a murderous, transnational drug trafficking operation."The FBI has, and continues to receive, information related to the whereabouts of Ryan Wedding," FBI spokesperson Rukelt Dalberis told CBC News in an email. "Tips received at