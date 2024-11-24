Kayaker in Tasmania has leg amputated after becoming 'wedged' between rocks in river

A man has had his leg amputated after becoming "wedged" between rocks while kayaking in Tasmania.

The Lithuanian tourist, 65 and who had been kayaking with friends on the Australian island, was partially submerged in the Franklin River when he became stuck on Friday afternoon, police said.

A distress call was made through a smartwatch about an hour later, with multiple emergency services including police, paramedics, the charity Surf Life Saving Tasmania and the Tasmania Fire Service attending the scene.

Several attempts to successfully free him were made during the afternoon and overnight as the man was "made as comfortable as possible".

Police said a medical assessment the following morning "determined the patient's condition was deteriorating" and after a consultation "the decision was made to amputate his leg to facilitate his rescue".

His left leg was amputated at the knee, according to ABC News.

Intensive flight care paramedic Mitch Parkinson praised the man's resilience saying: "What I saw was an exceptionally strong and robust man that had maintained that through the night into the morning."

The man was airlifted to hospital and remains in a critical condition, police said, adding he was part of a group of experienced adventure tourists who were visiting their fifth and final country as part of a tour.

The rescue operation lasted more than 20 hours, and was described by Tasmania Police constable Callum Herbert as "pretty much the worst case scenario you could get aside from drowning".

Ace Petrie, one of the surf lifesavers who helped free the man, told the Guardian he was "wedged like an hourglass.

"He had his knee trapped in rocks in a deep section of that rapid. There were a number of hazards that we had to work around to gain access to the patient."

Acting assistant commissioner Doug Oosterloo said the operation had been "extremely challenging".

Read more from Sky News:

Djokovic appoints Andy Murray as coach

At least 11 killed in Israeli strikes on central Beirut

"Every effort was made to extract the man before the difficult decision to amputate his leg," Mr Oosterloo said.

"This rescue was an extremely challenging and technical operation, and an incredible effort over many hours to save the man's life.

"I'd like to thank everyone who contributed to this operation in the most difficult of circumstances."