Kayakers Encounter Curious Shark in Half Moon Bay

Two kayakers had a close encounter with a curious shark while fishing in California’s Half Moon Bay on August 6.

This footage, filmed by Oakland local Ian Walters, shows him and his friend paddling through the water as a shark tails behind them.

In a local news report, Walters said the animal followed them for about two minutes, before becoming distracted by a group of sea lions.

Walters told Storyful the shark was “peaceful and curious, presenting an impression that contrasts sharply with popular cultural stereotypes about its species.” Credit: Ian Walters via Storyful

