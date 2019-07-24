Kayakers Free Seal Pups Caught in Fishing Line in Africa

Two kayakers rescued a pair of Cape fur seal pups tangled in fishing line on a beach in Pelican Point, Namibia, as seen in video uploaded to Instagram on July 22.

With the help of a fellow outdoorsman, Naude Dreyer managed to cut through multiple strands of fishing line that had bound the two animals together, the footage shows.

Unable to eat or swim with the line wrapped around their necks, the seals “would have been dead within a week” if no one had intervened, Dreyer told Storyful.

Dreyer owns Pelican Point Kayaking, an ecotour company in Namibia. Credit: Naude Dreyer via Storyful