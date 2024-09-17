Kayaking Cat Keeps Cool on Ontario Lake

A floating cooler proved definitely cool for cats on a lake in Ontario recently, as a feline called Fitz took a ride in it, towed along behind his owner’s kayak.

Footage from the @fitzcapades Instagram shows the titular year-old cat out on the water.

“I roped jumbo pool noodles to it and added about 10 lbs of weight to it for stability so that it doesn’t rock back and forth with waves,” Fitz’s owner told Storyful.

The video also showed Fitz’s pooch pal Coco, for whom it was the “first time out on the kayak.” Credit: @fitzcapades via Storyful

