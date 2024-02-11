Kayla Montgomery to take the stand again Monday in estranged husband's murder trial
Kayla said Harmony's death was the result of the violence over bathroom accidents she was having.
A young driver who had just earned his Class G licence lost it for 30 days after he was clocked going 131 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in York Region.On Friday, York Regional Police released a video on X, formerly Twitter, of the exchange between an officer and the driver after he was pulled over. In it, the driver tells police that he had gotten his licence 10 minutes earlier and he thought it was a 90 km/h zone."I have no excuses," the driver tells the officer.When questioned, the driver says the ca
A Toronto woman whose car was stolen three times in the past year — and who had a rental car stolen too — says nobody is taking the problem seriously enough.Kristin Shensel, a real estate broker, said her car, a 2019 Range Rover, was stolen three times since January 2023 from the street in front of her house. A rental car she used last year, a Jaguar, was also stolen. Her car was first stolen in January 2023, then again in June 2023 and again on Wednesday night. The rental car was stolen two day
Italy has been shaken by the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in front of her boyfriend in a public park in the Sicilian city of Catania, the latest in a series string of shocking sexual attacks in the country.
Here's what's on tap for the GOP front-runner's mandatory court date in Manhattan, including key defense motions to be decided by the judge.
The baby was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime
Oklahoma judge Traci Soderstrom mocked a prosecutor, jury members, and witnesses in texts during a toddler's murder trial.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have exhumed the body of the wife of a famed former Tennessee sheriff more than a half-century after she was fatally shot in a still-unsolved killing. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it oversaw the exhumation of the body of Pauline Pusser on Thursday at Adamsville Cemetery. She was killed by incoming gunfire while in a car driven by her husband, McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser, a figure whose legend was captured in the 1973 film “Walk
A 15-year-old accused of shooting a Brazilian tourist in the leg in Times Square Thursday night and then firing at a police officer was charged Saturday as an adult with two counts of attempted murder. Identified by police as a resident of a migrant shelter in Manhattan who arrived in New York from Venezuela late last year, the teenager was ordered held without bail after the assistant district attorney said he “cannot be trusted to return to court,” the New York Daily News reported. The teen also faces assault and weapons possession charges stemming from the shooting that began in a sporting goods store and spilled out onto the streets of Midtown Manhattan.
Police say they've uncovered a shoplifting and reselling operation in Fort St. John, and recovered items worth an estimated $225,000."This appears to be a fairly elaborate fencing operation," said Staff Sgt. Scott Watson, acting officer in charge of the Fort St. John RCMP detachment in a Friday news release."The results of this investigation will have a significant impact on the local property crime trade in Fort St. John and [the] surrounding area."RCMP say the initial theft took place at a bus
An inquest into the death of Peter Roebuck concludes he took his own life in South Africa in 2011.
A woman in a trenchcoat opened fire with a long gun inside celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Texas before being gunned down by two off-duty officers who confronted her, sending worshippers rushing from the building between busy Sunday services, authorities said. The woman entered the Houston church with a 5-year-old boy shortly before 2 p.m. and the child was shot and critically injured. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said it was not clear whether the child was struck by the off-duty officers who returned fire.
A Langley Park detective found young Jeremy Poou-Caceres fatally shot and his mother suffering a non-life-threatening injury,
Two Afghan prisoners who were held in U.S. custody for at least 14 years at the Guantanamo Bay detention center after 2002 were released from house arrest in Oman, a Taliban spokesman said Sunday. Abdul Zahir Saber and Abdul Karim were released as a result of the efforts made by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Taliban interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said.
Ontario's police watchdog has cleared a York Regional Police officer of wrongdoing in the death of a teen boy being pursued near Canada's Wonderland.In a report released on Friday, Joseph Martino, director of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said he found no evidence that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the death. The SIU said a 14-year-old boy, who they initially reported was 17, was hit by a car on Jane Street, as he was fleeing from an officer on foot o
Three Dutch citizens were found dead in western Switzerland after an apparent hiking accident, police said Saturday. The mother and her two adult children, who had been reported missing Thursday, were found near the Rochers-de-Naye mountain in the canton of Vaud, local police said in a statement. A large-scale search operation was launched Thursday, and the bodies of all three were found Friday morning about 300 meters (1,000 feet) below a steep path.
An Indianapolis man has been charged with murder in the deaths of Shannon Lassere, 58, and Marianne Weis, 52.
The boy was taken to hospital for the treatment of serious head injuries and is in a serious but stable condition.
Authorities say they have recovered the charred remains of six family members from a burned house near Philadelphia, five of whom are believed to have been slain by a relative who also died.
The boy was taken to hospital where he had emergency surgery for his serious head injuries.
Couple whose gender reveal party sparked the El Dorado fire that killed one and injured more than a dozen people is sentenced.