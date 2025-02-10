Kayla Nicole Cheers Against Ex Travis Kelce's Team amid Blowout Super Bowl 2025 Defeat

Kayla Nicole previously told PEOPLE that she was betting on the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX

Kayla Nicole is jumping on the Philadelphia Eagles bandwagon.

On Feb. 9, the influencer, 33, took to Instagram to celebrate the football team's victory after they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2025 Super Bowl held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Among her posts, she included a video of her cheering alongside Eagles fans after the win, writing, "Where's the bandwagon emoji" over the clip.

In another video, Nicole also documented her celebrations on the field as she blew white and green confetti to the camera with "there's room on the wagon y'all" written over the clip as Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" played in the background.

Kayla Nicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



The sport's broadcaster's celebrations come days after Nicole exclusively told PEOPLE that she was betting on the Chiefs to take home another Super Bowl victory and achieve a historic three-peat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think that Patrick Mahomes is going to seal the deal,” said Nicole, who dated Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for around five years before splitting in May 2022. "The guy knows what he's doing and I would bet the Chiefs take this.”

“This is a really cool time for football, especially considering the Chiefs are about to potentially make history with a three-peat,” she continued of the Chiefs. “So it's an exciting time to be a football fan for sure.”

Kayla Nicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole on the field celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win

As a self-defined "sports fanatic," Nicole added that she was eager to tune into the Super Bowl despite the fact her ex-boyfriend was playing in the game.

During Super Bowl weekend, she covered various events for her podcast I'm Athlete Daily on Revolt TV, including the Eagles press conference. “If people are wondering why do I keep talking about sports, it's because I'm hosting a sports show called I'm Athlete Daily with Revolt TV,” Nicole told PEOPLE. “But I love the game of football. Super Bowl is one of the biggest events of the year.”



ADVERTISEMENT

In that same interview with PEOPLE, Nicole briefly opened up about the "challenges" of dating a pro athlete in the spotlight, including why she "never referred to [herself] as a W.A.G." when she dated Kelce.

"I feel doctors' wives don't call themselves D.A.G.s... You know what I mean?" she explained. "I don't know why that even became a thing aside from the TV show, but I get it."

Related: Kayla Nicole Reveals the Biggest ‘Challenge’ of Dating an Athlete — and the Advice She Has for Women Who Are (Exclusive)

"My success has been attributed to people that [she] was in close proximity to," she said, noting, "That's something that happens to women all the time, especially just in the entertainment industry and public fields."

"I think that dating an athlete is a choice and can be a challenge for any woman because I think that their schedules require a lot," she continued. "Especially if it's long distance and you find yourself kind of putting your goals and your dreams on the back burner to support theirs. So I think finding that balance in life is definitely a struggle."



Read the original article on People