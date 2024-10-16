Kayla Nicole Tears Up Addressing Backlash to Her Comments on Angel Reese's Podcast: 'Thought I Handled Things with Grace'

'There were moments where if I could go back, I would maybe change the way I said things,' Kayla Nicole says of her recent comments on Angel Reese's podcast

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Kayla Nicole

Kayla Nicole is learning to navigate media attention in a different way than she's used to.

During her recent appearance on the I Am Athlete show, the sports broadcaster held back tears when opening up about the online backlash she has received following her appearance on Angel Reese's podcast on Oct. 11.

Nicole joined the WNBA star to discuss a variety of topics on Unapologetically Angel, one of which included the "hate" she received since her ex-boyfriend Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift.

"I thought that I handled things with grace," she said looking back.

"I answered the questions to the best of my ability," Nicole told hosts Brandon Marshall and Martellus Bennett in the episode titled "Mastering the Media" released on Oct. 15. However, the public "had their interpretation of things," she said.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Michael Owens/Getty; Noam Galai/Getty Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

When speaking with Reese, Nicole said, "I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn't impact me, it does. Even to this day." She added, "You can go to my most recent post and it will be people debating each other why I am worthless and I'll never be a talented person and I have no career."

While those were just some of the points the media personality opened up about on the Chicago Sky player's podcast, Nicole told Marshall that the backlash "didn't matter" to her. "My mom calls me though and it’s those conversations... that’s what matters to me."

Nicole explains, "Because she’s offended. She’s hurt by the way people are perceiving her daughter. She’s hurt at the negative headlines and the way that people are spinning it. Even my mom was like, 'Well maybe next time, we just don’t answer those questions'."

Throughout the conversation, Nicole was visibly emotional — and at one point during the discussion, she asked for a tissue while fighting back tears. Marshall and Bennett weren't afraid to let their emotions show either.

Kayla Nicole/Instagram Kayla Nicole

Although Nicole says the concept is "simple," acknowledging that she doesn't "always have to respond," she admitted to the co-hosts that she's still trying to figure out how to navigate this newfound attention in the media. "I feel like I’m learning," she said.

"I’m trying to continue to have the courage to stand in my power, to be myself, to answer questions honestly and transparently — but I also think that media training and little bit of PR goes a long way because you don’t have to answer every question," Nicole added. "Every comment or every DM doesn’t deserve a response. I’m learning that.”

Similar to what Nicole told Reese about the impact the "hate" has on her to this day, she reiterated on the I Am Athlete show that "there is a part" of her that "cares" as "someone who wears the title ‘influencer' and is "influencing other people."

I Am Athlete/YouTube Kayla Nicole on the "I Am Athlete" podcast

Therefore, Nicole is overanalyzing the way she handled herself on Unapologetically Angel even more. "I felt like there were moments that I articulated myself in a really good way. There were moments where if I could go back, I would maybe change the way I said things because it didn’t fully embody my character or my heart," she admitted.

"But that’s something that I’m learning, right? As athletes, ya’ll have mastered that because you’ve done that your whole life," she told the former NFL players, who are no strangers to the media, having dealt with press conferences and public appearances throughout their careers.

Bennett, fighting back tears, told Nicole that he understands "what it’s like to navigate this space and feel lonely.” Marshall added, “You’re trying to figure it out in real-time. That’s hard, so I’m proud of you."

Kayla Nicole/instagram Kayla Nicole on the sidelines.

Kelce and Nicole dated for five years between 2017 and 2022. A year later, Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs player first sparked dating rumors after the pop superstar attended a handful of the athlete’s NFL games in September.

The couple then confirmed their romance in October 2023 when they stepped out holding hands after a Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City.



