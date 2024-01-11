KC-area residents stock up on supplies, preparing for another winter weather blast
A winter storm has brought snow, ice pellets, rain and some dicey road conditions to parts of New Brunswick on Wednesday.The storm, which began early in the morning with snow across the province, closed all school districts. Some universities and colleges stayed closed or delayed opening. Shelter hours in the province have been extended to 24 hours because of the storm.Some areas have already switched over to rain, including Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton, and an advisory recommending again
Another massive and powerful winter storm is likely as we head into the weekend, bringing 20+ cm of snow and blizzard-like conditions to parts of the province
Tornadoes were reported in multiple locations in Florida Tuesday. See the damage, including a damaged RV park and a tilted house.
Today is expected to be one of the chilliest days so far this winter, but meteorologists say Calgary will plunge even deeper into extreme cold this week.Temperatures are expected to drop as low as –37 C on Friday, per Environment Canada forecasts, before the cold snap starts lifting. The chill is so severe, it's threatening to break recent weather records. "We usually get cold snaps like this [in] January and February in Alberta, but this cold hasn't happened in about 20 years," said Environment
The next storm for Ontario will be bigger, with colder air and more snow, meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the details
Wind gusts of up to 100 km/h, surging waves and large amounts of snow have triggered road closures, ferry cancellations, power outages and avalanche warnings throughout B.C.In the southwest, wind warnings are in place for west Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands. Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement for higher than usual ocean levels for shorelines along the Strait of Juan de Fuca, including Sooke and Victoria, with similar conditions expect
REVELSTOKE, B.C. — Extreme cold and bitter winds are pushing in from the Arctic through Yukon, the Northwest Territories, B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan, bringing wind chill that feels as low as -55 in some regions. The warnings of "the first arctic intrusion of the year" from Environment Canada cover parts of the territories and Saskatchewan, much of central and northern British Columbia and all of Alberta. The forecaster says the arctic air mass has settled over Yukon and the Northwest Territo
An Alberta clipper moving eastward has smacked central Saskatchewan with a dump of snow and poor driving conditions.Many central regions of the province have received 10 to 15 centimetres since the snow began falling Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).Saskatoon's snowfall warning ended as the clipper continued to move east into Manitoba, but areas in east-central Saskatchewan, like Yorkton, Kamsack and Esterhazy, were still under a snowfall warning Wednesday morni
A Texas low is wreaking havoc state side, what is doing this side of the border in Ontario? The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Powerful winds intensify across southern B.C. Tuesday, as heavy snow makes for treacherous travel across the highway passes
Parts of Baltimore County saw flooded streets amid the downpour, including Ruxton Road in Towson, which authorities closed due to high waters. County officials told 11 News that it was stressful trying to manage the storm, but county agencies were ready and prepared. Viewers of 11 News sent video to the station showing the extent of flooding in their neighborhoods, including one from Pat Weaver in Essex and others from Olivia Lomax and Renwick Glenn in Turner Station.
Even as more blizzards are on the way, studies say, snowfall and snowpack patterns are changing in the U.S.
Flood warnings remain in effect in New York and New Jersey, where rivers have risen to worrying levels.
After multiple tornadoes in Florida on Jan. 9, state officials are urging residents to pay attention to tornado warnings and take shelter accordingly.
School buses are running in Ottawa, Kingston and Belleville and cancelled in most other parts of eastern Ontario on a deeply slushy Wednesday.Winter storm, snow and rain warnings covered almost all of the Ottawa-Gatineau region Tuesday. All but a snowfall warning for Mont-Laurier were done by 6 a.m. Wednesday.The storm generally included the mix of snow, ice and rain predicted: Ottawa's international airport recorded snow from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., two hours of freezing rain and then rain not long