KC cycling instructor invited to guest coach in Shanghai, China

The Canadian Press

Teenage surfing prodigy Erin Brooks has won her fight for Canadian citizenship, opening the door for her to compete for Canada at the Paris Olympics. The 16-year-old Brooks was born in Texas and grew up in Hawaii but has Canadian ties through her American-born father Jeff, who is a dual American-Canadian citizen, and her grandfather who was born and raised in Montreal. Brooks' citizenship bid was initially turned down. But Immigration Minister Marc Miller had a change of heart after a December r