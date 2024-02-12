KC fans loved that Chiefs cemented their dynasty in front of two AFC West rivals

When Andy Reid was hired by the Chiefs in January 2013, the franchise had the fewest AFC West championships and trailed the Raiders and Broncos in Super Bowl wins.

A little more than 11 years later, the Chiefs have more AFC West titles (16) than any other division rival. And with their 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs won their fourth Lombardi Trophy.

That’s one more than the Broncos and Raiders. The Chargers have never won the Super Bowl.

And the Chiefs’ dynasty was secured in front of two of those division rivals.

Red and gold confetti fell to the ground at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, after the Chiefs beat the Niners on Sunday. Their arrowhead logo was seen all around the stadium, which couldn’t have made Raiders fans happy.

Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling literally planted a Chiefs flag on the Raiders home field.

And then the person chosen to bring the Lombardi Trophy to the postgame ceremony was former Broncos quarterback John Elway.

Did that hurt Broncos fans? Why, yes it did.

I'll be honest... That hurt. A lot. — Ernie (@BroncosOutside) February 12, 2024

Chiefs fans loved every bit of how things unfolded Sunday night as the franchise’s biggest rivals had to watch Kansas City’s coronation as the first dynasty from the AFC West.

How sweet was it to watch John Elway present the Lombardi Trophy to the Kansas City Chiefs on the Raiders home field — yo momma is an astronaut (@NaturalFlavors6) February 12, 2024

Beautiful moment inside Raiders stadium — Ricky (@RickytheDon) February 12, 2024

It's like chiefs fan fiction come to life — GS (@Gabe203) February 12, 2024

John Elway handing the chiefs the Lombardi in the Raiders stadium! What a game! @getnickwright — Travis Zizza (@traviszizza1) February 12, 2024

I just wish Lamar Hunt was alive to watch John Elway deliver the chiefs a Lombardi trophy in Al Davis’s home stadium. — Adam T (@BoomCityAdamT) February 12, 2024

Poetic as all hell for a fan from the 90s!! — Chiefs Fan Tyler (@ChiefsFan_Tyler) February 12, 2024

That was amazing and I said the same thing — Carl Cobb (@crcobb) February 12, 2024