KC fans loved that Chiefs cemented their dynasty in front of two AFC West rivals

Pete Grathoff
·2 min read

When Andy Reid was hired by the Chiefs in January 2013, the franchise had the fewest AFC West championships and trailed the Raiders and Broncos in Super Bowl wins.

A little more than 11 years later, the Chiefs have more AFC West titles (16) than any other division rival. And with their 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs won their fourth Lombardi Trophy.

That’s one more than the Broncos and Raiders. The Chargers have never won the Super Bowl.

And the Chiefs’ dynasty was secured in front of two of those division rivals.

Red and gold confetti fell to the ground at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, after the Chiefs beat the Niners on Sunday. Their arrowhead logo was seen all around the stadium, which couldn’t have made Raiders fans happy.

Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling literally planted a Chiefs flag on the Raiders home field.

And then the person chosen to bring the Lombardi Trophy to the postgame ceremony was former Broncos quarterback John Elway.

Did that hurt Broncos fans? Why, yes it did.

Chiefs fans loved every bit of how things unfolded Sunday night as the franchise’s biggest rivals had to watch Kansas City’s coronation as the first dynasty from the AFC West.