KC man sentenced to 66 years in double murder of his girlfriend, her cousin

Damon Goodrich, 51, of Kansas City has been sentenced to 66 years in prison after being convicted in the 2023 killing of his girlfriend and her cousin.

Goodrich was found guilty by a jury in November and sentenced on Feb. 20 to 30 years on each conviction of second-degree murder and three years on each of the two counts of armed criminal action, according to a Jackson County Prosecutor news release.

Police responded shortly before 1 a.m. Jan. 8, 2023 to investigate a reported shooting at 35-year-old Tanisha Williams’ home in the 2000 block of East 73rd Street. Arriving officers found Williams and Charles Martin, her cousin lying in the front yard of the home. Martin, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene and Williams died the next morning at a hospital, according to previous reporting.

Prosecutors accused Goodrich of going to Williams’ home, where he encountered Martin. Video from a surveillance camera showed Goodrich talking with Martin in the front of the home, according to court documents. A witness told police that Goodrich shot Williams and Martin before leaving in his vehicle, documents show.

Teenage children of Williams witnessed parts of the violence, according to the news release. Williams was a mother of five children, ranging in ages between three and 20 years old.

This article contains information from a previous story by Robert Cronkleton.